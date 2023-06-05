KCR Lays Foundation Stone For New BRS Office in Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Monday laid the foundation stone for a new party office ‘Bharat Bhavan’ (Centre for Excellence and Human Resource Development) on about 11 acres of land at Kokapet in Hyderabad on Monday.

He said that the youth of the country should be trained to make them future political leaders and the future of the nation.

The CM said youth should be trained in all aspects like political, social, economic, cultural and ideological fields are imperative to develop more effective leadership in tune with the aspiration of the people of the country.

Before, the BRS chief also participated in the ‘Bhu Varaha Homam’ performed by the Vedic scholars. Later, CM KCR laid the foundation stone for the construction of the building at an auspicious time.

Speaking on the occasion, Rao said, “Now India needs effective leadership that understands the aspirations of the people of the country. It is the responsibility of us to develop leadership and help them to contribute to the development of the society. We will invite intellectuals experienced in the respective fields from all over the world to give leadership training. It helps to develop leadership that helps to give good governance to the people. We will work on it. As part of that, we have decided to establish the ‘Political Excellence and HRD’ centre."

The CM said that experienced political scientists, economists, sociologists, writers, professors, retired officials and others, who contributed to the development of the society, will be invited from across the country to provide training in political, social and economic fields.

The Chief Minister said that social activists, politicians and leaders from all over the country will have access to the comprehensive information available at Bharat Bhavan.

He said that facilities will be provided for those who come here for training and those who undergo the training. Along with the good infrastructure for training, luxury rooms for accommodation will also be constructed in the building.

The CM said that there will be special training classes for awareness about social media which is affecting people regularly. Senior technical teams will also work towards introducing technology that is developing day by day in the media. Information will be available to study the welfare and development sectors in the training.

Later, KCR went around the construction site. The CM enquired about the boundaries of the four corners of the building. The construction of internal roads is also discussed. The CM gave several suggestions to Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy, Government Advisor (Construction) Suddala Sudhakar Teja and officials regarding the steps to be taken during the construction of the building.