KCR Visits Hospital Following Abdominal Discomfort, Being Treated for Stomach Ulcer

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday visited a private super-specialty hospital here following abdominal discomfort and a small ulcer in the stomach was found during medical tests, the hospital said.

The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it said.

Rao (69) developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement.

"He (Rao) was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically," the statement said.

All other parameters are normal and appropriate medication has been started, it said.

