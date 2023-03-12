CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Budget SessionPM ModiUdhayanidhi StalinYS SharmilaShiv Sena
Home » Politics » KCR Visits Hospital Following Abdominal Discomfort, Being Treated for Stomach Ulcer
1-MIN READ

KCR Visits Hospital Following Abdominal Discomfort, Being Treated for Stomach Ulcer

PTI

Last Updated: March 12, 2023, 19:20 IST

Hyderabad, India

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

Rao (69) developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday visited a private super-specialty hospital here following abdominal discomfort and a small ulcer in the stomach was found during medical tests, the hospital said.

The ulcer is being treated and all his other parameters are normal, it said.

Rao (69) developed abdominal discomfort in the morning, AIG Hospitals said in a statement.

"He (Rao) was brought to AIG Hospitals following which CT and endoscopy was performed. A small ulcer in the stomach was found which is being managed medically," the statement said.

RELATED NEWS

All other parameters are normal and appropriate medication has been started, it said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. K Chandrasekhar Rao
  2. Telangana
first published:March 12, 2023, 19:20 IST
last updated:March 12, 2023, 19:20 IST
Read More