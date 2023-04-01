Kejriwal Losing Sanity or Deliberately Creating Ground As Agencies Probe Delhi Govt Corruption: BJP

The BJP on Saturday attacked Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying his remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the judiciary indicate that he is either on the verge of losing sanity or trying to create a ground for the future in view of probe agencies gradually unearthing corruption under his government "with proof".

On Friday, after the Gujarat High Court set aside an order of the Central Information Commission directing the Gujarat University to provide information on Modi's degree to him, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said the verdict has "stunned" the people and further increased "suspicion" over the claims about the prime minister's academic qualification.

Replying to a question on whether Kejriwal is fearing his arrest also, BJP national spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi told reporters, "There may be many possibilities because of the way things are coming out gradually during the investigation." "If someone does something he knows what he did," he said, without taking the name of Kejriwal.

Last year, AAP leader Satyendar Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case, while this year, former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the ED in the Delhi excise policy case.

Kejriwal, who earned his degree from an IIT (Indian Institute of Technology), is “so clever" that he only reads the files and doesn’t put his signature on them, Trivedi alleged.

"He made Sisodia and Satyendar Jain put their signatures…He is not a 'guru' but a 'guru ghantal', 'natwarlal," the BJP leader added.

After the bail application of Sisodia was rejected by a court, the AAP on Friday expressed its disagreement with the court's decision and alleged that the prime minister doesn't want the former deputy chief minister and Jain to come out of jail.

Addressing a press conference, AAP MP Sanjay Singh had also targeted the prime minister following the Gujarat court's verdict, alleging that Modi does not want people to know about his academic qualification as he is not educated.

"The way opposition parties are crossing all limits of insulting India's democracy and judicial system in the country, the party (BJP) is feeling pain and anguish both," Trivedi said.

The BJP leader said the court, while rejecting Sisodia's bail application, noted there were "serious apprehension" of him destroying and tampering with evidence and even influencing "some prime witness" in the case if he was released on bail The court also noted that the evidence collected by the CBI in the case so far not only shows the applicant's "active participation" in alleged criminal conspiracy but also "prime facie commission of some substantive offences of the Prevention of Corruption Act by him", he said. The court further observed that Sisodia and other members of the AAP were accused of manipulating the implementation of the Delhi excise policy to facilities "monopolisation and cartelisation" of the liquor trade in Delhi, Trivedi said.

"This means that not only Sisodia but other people from the AAP were also responsible for influencing the liquor policy," he charged, adding that "this is the reason why they are enacting all this drama". The AAP, whose corruption is gradually being established completely, has stooped to the "lowest levels" of political discourse to defend itself and Kejriwal enacted a drama over the Gujarat High Court's verdict so that they can hide behind this veil, he alleged.

"The way corruption is gradually being proved based on facts, he (Kejriwal) has perhaps reached the verge of going mad or he is deliberately trying to create a ground under pressure with some future strategy in mind," the BJP spokesperson charged. "The kind of words and language that he has been using against the prime minister and the judiciary with the kind of his body language indicates that he has gone completely mad," he added. Trivedi cautioned Kejriwal against levelling personal allegations against Prime Minister Modi.

"Listen carefully, you might be a badbola (big mouth) but you will get nothing by being so," the BJP leader said referring to Kejriwal, and added, "The one, who is great and qualified, shines like a diamond like our Prime Minister Modi.”

