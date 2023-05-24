CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Ordinance Karnataka GovtOpposition UnityAssam AFSPA Nitish Kumar
Home » Politics » Kejriwal Meets Uddhav to Seek Support for Fight Against Centre's Ordinance on Control of Services in Delhi
1-MIN READ

Kejriwal Meets Uddhav to Seek Support for Fight Against Centre's Ordinance on Control of Services in Delhi

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 14:19 IST

Mumbai, India

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi (Image : Twitter/ @ArvindKejriwal)

Kejriwal was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi (Image : Twitter/ @ArvindKejriwal)

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Shiv Sena (UBT) head Uddhav Thackeray at the latter’s residence in Mumbai on Wednesday to seek support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance on control of services in Delhi.

He was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha members Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, as well as Delhi minister Atishi.

Kejriwal, the AAP’s national convener, will also meet Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar to seek his support against the Centre’s ordinance. On Tuesday, Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata as part of their nationwide tour to garner support for the AAP’s fight against the Centre’s ordinance.

The Centre on Friday promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

top videos

    The ordinance, which comes a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi excluding police, public order and land to the elected government, seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

    Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
    About the Author
    Sanstuti Nath
    Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
    Tags:
    1. arvind kejriwal
    2. uddhav thackeray
    3. aap
    4. shiv sena
    5. centre
    first published:May 24, 2023, 14:19 IST
    last updated:May 24, 2023, 14:19 IST