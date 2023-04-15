Kerala BJP Reaching Out To Christians, Muslims On Vishu; Leaders Invite Them For Malayalam New Year Breakfast

As people in Kerala ushered in the Malayalam New Year, Vishu, on Saturday with colourful rituals, the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) used the occasion to woo the sizeable minority communities in the state. BJP leaders in the state invited those representatives of Christian and Muslim Communities to their houses to celebrate the Hindu festival.

In Thiruvananthapuram, BJP district president VV Rajesh invited Father Varkey Attupuram and Father Joseph for breakfast on the occasion. Former Union Minister and BJP’s Kerala-in-charge Prakash Javdekar was also present on the occasion.

BJP has been trying to reach out to the Christian community in Kerala. On Easter Day, BJP workers and leaders visited the houses of bishops and churches, to extend their wishes.

This had become a political talking point in the state, with both the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Congress alleging that this is vote bank politics and that outside of Kerala, the saffron party is allegedly attacking minorities.

Following the reach out to Christians on Easter, BJP decided to invite those belonging to Christian and Muslim communities to their homes on Vishu.

Speaking on the occasion, Prakash Javdekar said, “In our county festivals are celebrated by all. We went wishing for Easter, and today they are here on Vishu. BJP has members from all religions. An image is created that BJP is against some religions but now people have understood that is not the case.”

Javdekar said the programme was not vote-bank politics and it is only organised to strengthen friendships. He added that voting will become an issue only during elections.

BJP leaders planning to visit Muslim houses in Kerala on Eid

Ahead of 2024, election BJP is trying to reach out to minority communities. BJP leaders plan to visit the homes of people from the Muslim community on Eid, which is expected next week.

Election victories in the northeast and Goa is something which the BJP is keeping as examples before the minorities while trying to make inroads in Kerala.

The demographics of the state is also something that leads to this reach out. Kerala has about 54 per cent Hindu, 18 per cent Christian and 26 per cent Muslim population.

For election victories, BJP will have to have the support of at least one minority community. The minority outreach by BJP becomes important in this respect.

Read all the Latest Politics News here