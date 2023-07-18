Viral Video Claiming to Be of Kirit Somaiya in 'Compromising Position' Sparks Row; BJP Leader Seeks Probe

Kirit Somaiya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP, urged Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate allegations of harassment levelled against him and verify the authenticity of videos of him going viral on social media.

A purported video, claiming to be of Kirit Somaiya in a ‘compromised position’, went viral after it aired on a Marathi news channel on Monday.

The viral video triggered sharp reactions from Twitter users and have surfaced on social media, and also led to a protest by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena faction (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

A ‘chappal maaro andolan’ was held in Mumbai by these parties, while NCP youth wing said it will carry out a clothes donation campaign for Kirit Somaiya.

A leader of UBT said on Tuesday that Kirit Somaiya should be sacked from the party.

Dismissing the viral video and the allegations, Kirit Somaiya took to Twitter and wrote, “A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me [sic]".

A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against MeI have never abused any woman Request @Dev_Fadnavis to investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of Videos pic.twitter.com/rR0l4nalOz — Kirit Somaiya (@KiritSomaiya) July 18, 2023

“I have never abused any woman," Kirit Somaiya said, requesting Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to “investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of videos".

Marathi news channel ‘Lokshahi’ has claimed possession of the video footage, while they aired the clip by blurring the explicit content and protecting the identity of the woman involved, uncensored clips have surfaced on social media.

In a live show, editor Kamlesh Sutar expressed his channel’s intention was not to invade anyone’s privacy and sought clarification from Somaiya regarding the video’s authenticity and any related complaints.