CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Bengaluru Opposition MeetModi Surname CaseDelhi OrdinanceOommen ChandyAjit Pawar
Home » Politics » Viral Video Claiming to Be of Kirit Somaiya in 'Compromising Position' Sparks Row; BJP Leader Seeks Probe
1-MIN READ

Viral Video Claiming to Be of Kirit Somaiya in 'Compromising Position' Sparks Row; BJP Leader Seeks Probe

Curated By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 13:28 IST

Mumbai, India

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has sought Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's help to probe allegations and check the authenticity of the viral videos. (Photo: Twitter/@KiritSomaiya)

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya has sought Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis's help to probe allegations and check the authenticity of the viral videos. (Photo: Twitter/@KiritSomaiya)

A purported video, claiming to be of Kirit Somaiya in a 'compromised position', went viral after it aired on a Marathi news channel on Monday

Kirit Somaiya, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former MP, urged Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate allegations of harassment levelled against him and verify the authenticity of videos of him going viral on social media.

A purported video, claiming to be of Kirit Somaiya in a ‘compromised position’, went viral after it aired on a Marathi news channel on Monday.

The viral video triggered sharp reactions from Twitter users and have surfaced on social media, and also led to a protest by Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena  faction (UBT) and Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

A ‘chappal maaro andolan’ was held in Mumbai by these parties, while NCP youth wing said it will carry out a clothes donation campaign for Kirit Somaiya.

A leader of UBT said on Tuesday that Kirit Somaiya should be sacked from the party.

Dismissing the viral video and the allegations, Kirit Somaiya took to Twitter and wrote, “A video clip of me was shown on a news channel. Claimed that I have harrassed many women & many such video clips available & complaints received against Me [sic]".

“I have never abused any woman," Kirit Somaiya said, requesting Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis to “investigate such allegations and verify the authenticity of videos".

Marathi news channel ‘Lokshahi’ has claimed possession of the video footage, while they aired the clip by blurring the explicit content and protecting the identity of the woman involved, uncensored clips have surfaced on social media.

In a live show, editor Kamlesh Sutar expressed his channel’s intention was not to invade anyone’s privacy and sought clarification from Somaiya regarding the video’s authenticity and any related complaints.

About the Author
Nayanika Sengupta
A Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a su...Read More
Tags:
  1. BJP Devendra Fadnavis
  2. Kirit Somaiya
  3. MMS
  4. viral video
first published:July 18, 2023, 13:02 IST
last updated:July 18, 2023, 13:28 IST