'Knows How to Win...': Rajnath Singh Calls Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan 'Dhoni of Politics'

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday likened the leadership qualities of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to those of former Indian Men’s Cricket team captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

While addressing a public gathering at an event in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch, the Union Minister said, “If I say that your ‘mama’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the ‘Dhoni’ of politics, then that would not be an exaggeration."

Singh’s comments come months ahead of the Assembly polls slated to be held in the state by the end of this year.

“I have seen the MP CM working in the field of politics. If I say that your ‘mama’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the ‘Dhoni’ of politics, then that would not be an exaggeration. I am calling him the ‘Dhoni’ of politics because I have known him for the last 30 years. No matter how the beginning is, he knows to win the cricket match by giving a good finish. This is the art of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. But he has gained political success not just based on art, he has served the people like a caretaker. This is how he has gained the trust of the people," Rajnath Singh said.

The Defence Minister then targeted former MP CM and Congress Kamal Nath saying no work was done under his previous one-and-a-half-year tenure.

“Kamal Nath came for a year and a half and what he did do? The poor should have a roof over their head, and for that PM Modi approved houses for here. But he (Kamal Nath) said we will not make 2 lakh homes. He was worried that PM Modi would get the credit. In his governance of 1.5 years, he cancelled all our schemes and hindered the schemes coming from the centre," he said.

Rajnath Singh went on to say that Congress has accepted that they cannot defeat the BJP alone and the INDIA bloc is an outcome of that.

“Congress has added a new clan INDIA. They have accepted that they cannot defeat the BJP alone," the Union Minister added.