Following Karnataka BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel’s controversial ‘impotent’ remark against Rahul Gandhi, the legal cell of Karnataka Youth Congress has sent a notice to the MP, claiming significant damage to the reputation of the former party chief.

The notice demanded compensation of Rs one crore for the damage caused and sought corrective action by the MP through unconditional apology within 15 days. Failing to do so, the notice threatens dire legal consequences.

The notice further condemned the remark as malicious and politically motivated and deemed it outrageous and reprehensible for a member of such a position to make such a statement.

The letter claims that the statement caused immense damage to the reputation of the Indian National Congress and hurt the sentiments of Rahul Gandhi’s fan base. It further states that the statement was unbecoming of an MP.

Nalin Kumar Kateel, in one of his recent speeches in BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Yatra’, had claimed that Rahul Gandhi is not getting married because he is ‘impotent’.

“Congress had told people that you’ll not have children if you take the vaccine, but Siddaramaiah and Rahul Gandhi went and took the vaccine. That’s why Rahul Gandhi isn’t married because he knows he’ll not have children,” the BJP chief had claimed.

BJP leaders have distanced themselves from the statement and have refrained from commenting on the alleged defamatory remark.

Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said he doesn’t support the comment. “I don’t know in what context our president has made that remark but I’d like to keep myself away from this comment and I don’t want to support this comment," he added.

