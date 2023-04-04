KTR's 'BJP's Munna Bhai' Jibe to 'Bahana Hai' Posters for Kejriwal: Degree Row Intensifies in Poll Season

Controversy surrounding educational qualifications of political leaders have picked pace again, with Karnataka elections around the corner and a year to 2024 Lok Sabha polls. After Arvind Kejriwal and Mahua Moitra, BRS leader K T Rama Rao has accused two BJP MPs from Telangana of holding ‘fake certificates’.

“Looks like we have too many MunnaBhai, MBBS types in BJP. 2 BJP MPs from Telangana are also allegedly Fake Certificate holders 😄 Have forged certificates from Rajasthan & TN Universities. Isn’t it a criminal offence to lie in your election affidavit on whose basis MP gets elected? Should the LS speaker not ascertain & disqualify if found guilty? (sic)," he tweeted.

The jibe by chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s son comes days after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said the Gujarat High Court verdict on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s degree issue had further increased the “suspicion” over claims about his academic qualification and that he would not have taken steps like note ban if he was educated.

“I have only one question today. Whether in the 21st century, India’s prime minister should be educated or not. Does India need an educated PM," Kejriwal said, adding if there is a valid degree of Modi, why is Gujarat University not showing it.

Gujarat University is unwilling to part with the information on Modi’s degree either due to his “arrogance” or his degree is “fake”, Kejriwal charged, firing a fresh salvo at the prime minister.

“Entire country is stunned by the High Court’s order because there should be a freedom of seeking information and asking questions in a democracy,” Kejriwal said at a press conference in Delhi. The high court’s order has increased the suspicion over the prime minister’s education, he charged.

The Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) has been hitting out at Delhi CM since then. The saffron party on Tuesday also put up posters outside its Delhi office that read ‘degree to bahana hai, Kejriwal ko bhrashtachar se nazar hatana hai (degree is only an excuse, Kerjiwal is trying to divert attention from corruption)’.

#WATCH | BJP puts posters outside its Delhi office attacking Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal who has been raising questions pertaining to PM Modi's degree. pic.twitter.com/NmVFPyacQC— ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2023

KTR too had taken a jibe on Modi’s degrees, offering to show his degrees. “I have a Masters Degree in Biotechnology from Pune University. Also have a Masters Degree in Business Administration from City University of New York. Can share both certificates publicly. Just Saying,” KTR had tweeted.

Recently, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra had also targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey over ‘faking an MBA degree’ and getting a ‘dodgy PhD’. She asked Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla if these reasons could be grounds for termination of Dubey’s Lok Sabha membership.

Oh just btw isn’t lying on affidavit & faking an MBA degree from DU’s FMS & then getting a dodgy PhD also grounds for termination of Lok Sabha membership?Privilege committee, are you listening @ombirlakota ?— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 10, 2023

In 2020, a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed against Dubey in the Jharkhand high court that sought directions for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe and a high-level enquiry by the Election Commission of India (ECI) against the BJP MP for allegedly submitting fake degree in his election nomination papers.

