Land for Job Scam: Day After Quizzing Rabri Devi, CBI Likely to Question Lalu Yadav Today

A day after CBI sleuths reached Rabri Devi’s home for questioning in connection to the land for job scam, the officers of the central agency are likely to question Lalu Yadav over the case.

The CBI on Monday issued a notice to her husband and former railway minister Lalu Prasad in connection with the further probe in the land-for-jobs scam case, officials said.

The agency officials came in four cars at 10, Circular Road bungalow, a stone’s throw from the official residence of the Bihar chief minister and the Raj Bhavan, at around 10.30 am and spent five hours inside.

A similar notice has been issued to RJD supremo and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad as well and he will be questioned on Tuesday at the premises of his daughter Misa Bharti in Delhi, the officials said.

It was not a search or raid, they said, adding CBI had issued notice to Rabri Devi following which she showed her availability on Monday and the team visited her residence to question her.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has already filed its chargesheet in the case. The special court summoned the accused, including Prasad and his family members and others on March 15.

The agency has kept the probe open into the alleged scam and the new round of questioning of Yadav family members is in connection with “further investigation" in the case, they said.

The team might also seek some additional documents from the family of Lalu Prasad related to the case of alleged land transfer to them in exchange for appointments in Group D posts in railways during 2004-2009.

Prasad’s son and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav alleged that CBI’s action was a result of his family’s “relentless opposition" to the BJP.

He also claimed that his father had “no powers" to provide employment in exchange for favours as the then railway minister.

Other parties like the Congress and AAP too attacked the central government over the CBI action and alleged that the BJP wants to “suppress" the voice of the Opposition.

(With inputs from PTI)

