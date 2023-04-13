Land-for-job Scam: Yadav Family In Spot Again, Chanda Yadav Appears Before ED

Troubles seem to be mounting for Lalu Prasad Yadav’s family as Enforcement Directorate called in former Bihar chief minister’s third daughter Chanda Yadav for questioning on Thursday in the alleged land-for-job scam case.

This comes just hours after the probe agency recorded the statement of Ragini Yadav, daughter of RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Ragini Yadav was deposed before the agency for questioning and her account was registered under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

Reportedly, the agency has so far raided the premises of Ragini Yadav, her sisters Chanda Yadav and Hema Yadav, and former RJD MLA Abu Dojana in Patna, Phulwari Sharif, Delhi-NCR, Ranchi and Mumbai in March this year after allegations were levelled that then Railway Minister and his family were involved in a scam wherein they demanded land in exchange of government jobs.

The ED had on Monday questioned and recorded the statement of Ragini Yadav’s brother and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav in this case.

Meanwhile, the Yadav family, including daughter Misa Bharti and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav had refuted all the charges against them and said it was BJP’s political ploy to suppress opposition voices.

As per the reports, the probe agency said it seized “unaccounted cash" of Rs 1 crore and detected proceeds of crime worth Rs 600 crore during the searches. It said the investigation was underway to unearth more investments made on behalf of Prasad’s family and their associates in various sectors, including real estate, at multiple places.

