Land-for-Jobs Scam: Tejashwi Yadav Moves Delhi High Court Challenging CBI Summons

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging the summons issued to him by the CBI in the land-for-jobs scam.

In his plea, Yadav stated that the summons under Section 160 of CrPc can only be issued to a person situated within the local jurisdiction of that police station or is within the adjoining police station.

He said he is a resident of Patna in Bihar and he has been asked to join the investigation in Delhi which is neither within the jurisdiction of Patna nor adjoining the same. Therefore, the Impugned Notices have been issued in gross violation of the provisions of the CrPC, his plea stated.

The RJD leader also requested permission to join the probe via video conferencing. He has further sought permission for his lawyer to be present at a visible but not audible distance whenever he is interrogated by the CBI in the said case.

The matter will be taken up on Thursday by the bench of Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma.

Yadav had on Tuesday skipped CBI’s questioning in the case for the third time. He was served a notice to appear for questioning on Tuesday after he did not do so on March 4 and March 11.

The federal agency recently questioned Yadav’s father and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi in Delhi and Patna, respectively. The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the land-for-jobs case against Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused have been summoned on March 15 by a special court.

On Wednesday, a Delhi court granted bail to Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife and former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi, their daughter Misa Bharti and others in connection with the land-for-job scam. The CBI did not oppose the bail pleas.

The case relates to alleged appointments made in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold to Lalu Prasad’s family when he was railway minister between 2004 and 2009.

The CBI, in its charge sheet, alleged that irregular appointments were made in the railways, violating laid down norms and procedures of Indian Railways for recruitment.

The Yadav family has denied these allegations.

(With PTI inputs)

