Last-minute Preparations Underway as KCR to Inaugurate New Telangana Secretariat on Sunday

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rai is going to inaugurate the newly constructed Dr BR Ambedkar Secretariat at 1 pm on April 30. Later, he will enter his office on the sixth floor at 1.20 pm on the same day.

Earlier, Prashanth Reddy, Minister for Roads and Buildings, along with officials will supervise the puja rituals at 5 am on Sunday. The Chief Minister will participate in the poornahuthi of Sudarshana Yagam in the afternoon.

Later, KCR will address a meeting held in the secretariat at 2.15 pm. Chief Secretary A Shantha Kumari has instructed officials and staff of the secretariat, who is going to participate in the above said programmes, to reach the secretariat well before 12 noon. They were also instructed to bring their identity cards, and vehicle passes, which they have to get the passes at the general administration department located on the third floor of BRK Bhavan in advance.

The officials and staff of the secretariat have to enter the secretariat through the northeast gate near mint compound.

As the process of floor-wise allotment to various departments in the new secretariat was completed, the process of shifting files, computers, printers and scanning machinery from BRK Bhavan to the new secretariat started on Wednesday.

The chief secretary has allotted time and dates to various departments to shift their equipment and belongings in time.

Accordingly, all the departments shifting their machinery and files to the new Secretariat building. Floors have been allotted to various departments in the secretariat.

Ground Floor: SC Welfare Development, Minority Welfare, Revenue and Labour Employment Creation.

First Floor: Home, Education, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development

Second Floor: Medical, Health, Electricity, Animal husbandry and Finance

Third Floor: Women and Children Welfare, Tribal Welfare, Municipality, Urban Development- Planning, Information technology, Agriculture, Co-operative, Industries and Commerce

Fourth Floor: Civil Supplies, Consumer affairs, Youth, Tourism, BC welfare, Environment, Forest, Science, Technology, Irrigation and Law.

Fifth Floor: Transport, Roads and buildings and General public administration.

Sixth Floor: The Chief Minister’s Office, Secretaries to CM, CM Peshy special officers and chambers to state government chief secretary

Meanwhile, Prashanth Reddy instructed the officials concerned to focus on the beautification and electrification of the secretariat reflecting the glory of Telangana.

He also instructed them to complete the works related to arranging lawns, water fountains and flower plants on either side of the main building on a war footing basis.

The minister also inspected the seating and parking arrangements to VIPs, public representatives and others.

Read all the Latest Politics News here