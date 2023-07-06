CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Let BJP Bring Bill to End Dynasty Politics, I Will Be First to Support: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee
Let BJP Bring Bill to End Dynasty Politics, I Will Be First to Support: TMC Leader Abhishek Banerjee

Published By: Niranjana VB

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 21:56 IST

Kolkata, India

The Lok Sabha MP is the nephew of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (File photo/News18)

The saffron party often claims that dynasty politics is the “biggest enemy” of democracy

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Abhishek Banerjee on Thursday asserted that he will be the first person to support a law to end dynasty politics if the BJP brings such a bill.

The Lok Sabha MP is the nephew of party supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“Let the BJP bring a bill to end dynasty politics, I will be the first one to vote for it,” he told a press conference.

The saffron party often claims that dynasty politics is the “biggest enemy” of democracy.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
