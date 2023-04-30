CHANGE LANGUAGE
Lok Insaaf Party to Support BJP Candidate in Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll
1-MIN READ

Lok Insaaf Party to Support BJP Candidate in Jalandhar Lok Sabha Bypoll

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

Last Updated: April 30, 2023, 23:38 IST

New Delhi, India

The Lok Insaaf Party chief said his party will support BJP nominee Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll. (Shutterstock)

The Lok Insaaf Party chief said his party will support BJP nominee Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll. (Shutterstock)

Bains, who is a former MLA from Atam Nagar in Ludhiana, made this announcement at a press conference in Jalandhar.

Lok Insaaf Party chief Simarjeet Singh Bains on Sunday said his party will support the BJP candidate in the May 10 Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Bains, who is a former MLA from Atam Nagar in Ludhiana, made this announcement at a press conference in Jalandhar.

The Lok Insaaf Party chief said his party will support BJP nominee Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal in the Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll.

Union Minister Som Parkash, senior BJP leader and former Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani and Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma were among those present at the press conference.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary in January.

Counting of votes will be on May 13.

