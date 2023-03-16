‘Modi Mitra’ Campaign for 65 Muslim-Dominated Seats Begins on Apr 20, 'Samvad' with PM Modi Planned Next Year

With only a year left for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will launch a special “Modi Mitra” outreach program to woo the Muslim community.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas” approach, the campaign will be rolled out on April 20 and will continue till February 2024. The party’s minority wing has also planned a ‘Samvad’ (discussion) of the community with PM Modi in February next year.

The BJP has identified 65 Lok Sabha seats where the Muslim population is more than 30 per cent. These 65 seats include 13 each from Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Jammu and Kashmir, four from Bihar, six each from Kerala and Assam, three from Madhya Pradesh, two each from Telangana and Haryana and one seat each from Maharashtra and Lakshadweep.

Speaking to CNN-News18, BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui said the party will take feedback from the Muslim community to know how government schemes helped them.

“We are starting a Muslim engagement program ‘Modi Mitra’ on April 20 that will continue till February 2024. For this, we have identified 65 Lok Sabha seats across the country, where the Muslim population is more than 30%. Under this outreach campaign, our target is those Muslims who don’t belong to any political party and are impressed with PM Modi’s schemes. As per our assessment, there are at least 5000-10,000 people in every targeted Lok Sabha seat. We will talk to them and take their feedback on how government schemes helped them and what further can be done for them to make improvements. We are also planning a ‘Samvad’ of PM Modi in February next year," he said.

Under this campaign, the BJP Minority Morcha will run different programs in all 65 Lok Sabha seats starting from door-to-door campaigns to the use of social media, small seminars, advertising campaigns etc with an aim to showcase the government’s works for Muslims which forms around 14 per cent of the country’s population.

The BJP is planning that people from all walks of life– doctors, engineers, social workers, journalists, professors etc will be made ‘Modi Mitra’ so that the message and policies of the Modi government can be delivered among the Muslims in a better way.

Out of the total 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country, there are 80 seats where the Muslim population is more than 20 per cent while 65 seats have more than 30 per cent Muslims. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 58 out of 80 seats with a vote share of more than 20 per cent. Only 27 Muslim MPs were elected to the 17th Lok Sabha.

Read all the Latest Politics News here