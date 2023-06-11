Love is Love, It Sees No Walls, But If...: BJP’s Pankaja Munde on ‘Love Jihad’

BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde has said if two people have come together purely out of love then it should be respected. However, she said if there is some conspiracy behind this then it should be seen differently.

“I think love is love. Love sees no walls. If two people have come together purely out of love, it should be respected. But if there is some bitterness and artifice behind it, it should be seen differently," said Munde while responding to a reporter’s question on a Hindu man marrying a Muslim woman in Jabalpur recently.

#WATCH | “…I think love is love. Love sees no walls. If two people have come together purely out of love, it should be respected. But if there is some bitterness and artifice behind it, it should be seen differently," says BJP national secretary Pankaja Munde on ‘Love Jihad’,… pic.twitter.com/xj4v4yU6xM— ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2023

Munde, daughter of late senior BJP leader Gopinath Munde, has maintained a low profile since her defeat in the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections. She earlier said that she belongs to the BJP but the party doesn’t belong to her. She was a cabinet minister when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was the Maharashtra chief minister between 2014 and 2019.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan has recently said love will be allowed but the state will not tolerate “jihad”. He said that the government will take action against those behind “love jihad”.

Last month, MP Home Minister Narottam Mishra ordered a high-level probe after open letters alerting Muslim girls against a “saffron love trap" were distributed by some unidentified people in Indore. Titled ‘Khula Khat’ (open letter) the pamphlets criticise the RSS and associated right-wing Hindu outfit Bajrang Dal.

Attempts are being made to turn 10 lakh Muslim girls into Kafir (non-believers of God and tenets of Islam), reads the letter. It also claims that about 800 Muslim girls in Amravati city of Maharashtra were subjected to conversion.

In May, Seven of 16 people arrested in the state for their alleged links with an Islamist organisation Hizb-ut-Tahrir (HuT), were involved in “operating the ‘Love Jihad’ nexus", Mishra had claimed.

The Madhya Pradesh Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS), in a joint operation with the Intelligence Bureau and the Telangana Police, busted a module affiliated with the HuT, and nabbed 16 people.

“Seven of them were converted to Islam and they were operating the nexus of love jihad. During questioning, they confessed that they were originally Hindus, and converted to Islam. Significantly, these individuals include professors, engineers, teachers etc," Mishra had said.

(With IANS inputs)