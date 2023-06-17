M K Stalin Behaving Like the Original Stalin: Union Minister Chandrasekhar

CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Last Updated: June 17, 2023, 16:49 IST

Union minister Rajeev Chandrashekhar (Image: Twitter/File)

He was reacting to the arrest of Tamil Nadu BJP leader S G Suryah under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act allegedly over a social media post

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Saturday said that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin was acting like the original Stalin for whom he said the freedom of people and their rights didn’t matter.

He was reacting to the arrest of Tamil Nadu BJP leader S G Suryah under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology (IT) Act allegedly over a social media post.

Yesterday, our senior worker from TN (S G Suryah) was arrested, just simply because he tweeted about the death of a sanitation worker in the constituency where there is a CPM elected person, Chandrasekhar told.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
