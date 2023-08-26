Madhya Pradesh: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Expands Cabinet, Inducts 3 BJP MLAs As Ministers

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday expanded his cabinet by inducting three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators into his cabinet as ministers. The move came just months ahead of Assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, which are likely to be held at the end of the year.

The three MLAs that are sworn in include Balaghat legislator Gaurishankar Bisen, Rewa legislator Rajendra Shukla, and Khargapur legislator Rahul Lodhi.

They took oath in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Governor Mangubhai Patel during the swearing-in ceremony organised at Raj Bhavan at 8:45 a.m.

#WATCH | Bhopal | MLA from Balaghat constituency Gaurishankar Bisen, MLA from Rewa Rajendra Shukla & MLA from Khargapur Rahul Lodhi sworn in as ministers in the Madhya Pradesh cabinet in the presence of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan & Governor Mangubhai Patel at the Raj Bhavan. pic.twitter.com/kWYaGG8dId— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) August 26, 2023

While Shukla and Bisen took oath as cabinet ministers, Lodhi was sworn-in as minister of state. They are yet to be allotted portfolios.

According to party insiders, the expansion has been done on the recommendation of the BJP’s central leadership to beat anti-incumbency, balance caste equations and address regional aspirations.

Lodhi, a first-time MLA from Khargapur in Tikamgarh district in the Bundelkhand region, is the nephew of senior BJP leader and former chief minister Uma Bharti.

He, along with Bisen comes from the Other Backward Classes that form 45 per cent of the state’s population.

The inclusion of Shukla takes the number of ministers from the state’s Vindh region to four, while Bisen’s induction takes this count in Mahakoshal region to two. The induction of Lodhi takes the number of ministers from impoverished Bundelkhand region to five.

Earlier, the name of Jalam Singh, the MLA from Narsinghpur in the Mahakoshal region, who is the younger brother of Union minister Prahlad Patel, was also doing rounds in political circles for the ministerial berth. However, he was not sworn in today.

Through the cabinet expansion, the ruling BJP has sought to balance the caste and regional equation in the state, where assembly elections will be held in less than three months.

Currently, the state has 31 ministers, including the CM, while the figure can go up to 35, or 15 per cent of the strength of the MP Assembly, which has 230 members.

The last expansion of the Chouhan cabinet took place in January 2021.

Chouhan became CM in March 2020 after a revolt by MLAs loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia brought down the Congress government under Kamal Nath, which had come to power in December 2018 after the Assembly polls.

(With PTI Inputs)