Madhya Pradesh: CM Chouhan Vows Action Against 'Objectionable Web Series'

Madhya Pradesh government will take steps to ban “objectionable web series," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday. The Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister made the remark while speaking at a function of religious preacher Devkinandan Thakur in the state capital Bhopal.

Chouhan said Madhya Pradesh is a land of religious and spiritual importance, adding that “The state government will take necessary steps" in the direction of the banning of “objectionable web series."

Earlier, while addressing the gathering, Devkinandan Thakur talked about the need for banning objectionable web series as the young generation is being alienated from culture due to such content.

Thakur has been vocal against shows/series on OTT platforms, contending that they affect social relations adversely.

Earlier in March, taking a tough stand on complaints against content on OTT platforms, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said vulgarity and abusive language was not acceptable in the name of creativity.

Thakur said the government had taken a serious view on complaints of vulgarity and abusive language in the content on OTT platforms and will not hesitate to take tough action to stop this trend.

“These platforms were given freedom for creativity and not for obscenity and when one crosses the limit, then hurling abuses in the name of creativity cannot be accepted at all," Thakur said.

(With PTI inputs)

