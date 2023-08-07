'Shivraj Singh Chouhan Can Join Congress If...': Kamal Nath After 3 BJP Leaders Switch Sides

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Sunday invited his successor Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to join the Congress party after three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders switched their loyalties to the grand old party.

In a sarcastic remark during a meeting at the party headquarters in Bhopal, Kamal Nath said, ‘even Shivraj Singh Chouhan wants to join the Congress’ and he is welcome to do so with permission from the party’s local unit.

BJP leaders Awadhesh Nayak from Datia, Rajkumar Dhanora from Surkhi, and Shubhangana Raje from Dhar joined Congress on Sunday in the presence of senior party leaders Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh.

On the occasion, Nath said that there are many BJP leaders who are willing to join the Congress.

“But as I have said several times that my principles are very clear. Only Congress leaders will decide whether the BJP leader should be included in the party or not,” Kamal Nath said.

Kamal Nath’s sarcastic remarks about the Chief Minister came after Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is leading BJP’s election committee in Madhya Pradesh, asked the party workers to make repeated calls to the Congress workers and convince them to support BJP in upcoming elections.

Speaking about dissidents in the BJP, Tomar said, “We are human and prone to make errors. But in a war-like situation, all soldiers of BJP should fight together to defeat the opponent.”

(With IANS Inputs)