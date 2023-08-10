The political corridors of Maharashtra are abuzz that another expansion of the state cabinet could happen before August 15, which could be the last before the upcoming general and state assembly elections. According to sources, many leaders have started lobbying for cabinet berths with CM Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena) and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (Bharatiya Janata Party). However, senior Shiv Sena leader from Marathwada Sanjay Shirsat is “hopeful" that he will make it to the list.

Speaking exclusively with News18, Shirsat said: “I can’t guarantee that, but I may become. I am hopeful of becoming a cabinet minister this time. The expansion may happen soon. It is tough for Guardian Ministers to discharge the duties for two-three districts. So far, junior ministers have also not been appointed, so the expansion will happen soon…”

Shirsat feels the induction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) will make the alliance stronger for the upcoming elections. “You always have to look at the positives of an alliance. A leader like say Bacchu Kadu, who has always contested as an independent, has a strong hold in his district, which had helped us improve the tally in the district. Western Maharashtra is a bastion of the NCP. If our alliance benefits in the Lok Sabha and State Assembly because of them, we will be able to win the seats, which we usually lose by a margin of 2,000-3,000 votes.”

One year after Shinde’s rebellion, Shirsat still feels that if Uddhav Thackeray had acted in time, nobody would have left him. “We had joined Shinde with an ideology. We are not hungry for power. We were disappointed with Thackeray as we were not treated well. Funds were not given to us as then finance minister Ajit Pawar was giving it to his party MLAs. We thought other parties will go ahead and we will remain where we are. We had informed Thackeray about the political scenario. When we rebelled against him, we never thought of the repercussions. We only wanted the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance back in power."

Shirsat added: “Thackeray had no knowledge of administration. When we used to ask for funds, Pawar used to ask us to speak with Thackeray, saying he is the CM and if he orders, he would release the funds. But Thackeray used to never meet us. He had no knowledge of how this funding could be used to make roads in rural areas or get basic infrastructure in remote villages. He didn’t pay that much attention to the issue. Ajit Pawar took advantage of the situation to expand his party, and there was nothing wrong with that. Now, Shinde and Fadnavis are available 24×7. There is better communication and proper checks and balances, so Pawar can’t give extra funds to his MLAs. Everyone will get equal amount of funds.”

According to Shirsat, many Sena MLAs feel that leaders who were in power since 2014 till date should step down and give the responsibility to new leaders. He has faith in the leadership and wants reshuffle in the state cabinet on the lines of the Centre, where new leaders are inducted as ministers each time.

“Everyone should get an opportunity to work as minister. It will help the party grow further. In politics, you need to keep your hopes alive. There is nothing wrong in dreaming big. I also have the ambition. The ministerial responsibility is temporary, but people recognise you with it. If you do well, people identify you as the minister of that portfolio who did great work. I want to do good work. This expansion is the last chance for us. If nothing happens this time, we have to face the election next year. I am hopeful that I will get an opportunity this time.”