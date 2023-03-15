CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Amruta FadnavisParliamentDelhi LiquorgateBRS-BJP Poster WarMaharashtra Farmer Protest
Home » Politics » Maha CM Shinde to Visit Ayodhya After End of Budget Session
1-MIN READ

Maha CM Shinde to Visit Ayodhya After End of Budget Session

PTI

Last Updated: March 15, 2023, 23:49 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (File Photo: PTI)

Shinde will travel to Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram after the budget session ends on March 25

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh after the ongoing budget session of the state legislature ends later this month, his close aide said on Wednesday.

Shinde will travel to Ayodhya to offer prayers to Lord Ram after the budget session ends on March 25, he said.

A grand temple dedicated to Lord Ram is coming up in the Uttar Pradesh town.

Incidentally, Shinde was in Ayodhya with then-Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray in mid-June 2022, just days before raising a banner of revolt against the Shiv Sena leadership which eventually triggered the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

RELATED NEWS

After becoming CM in June-end, Shinde and MLAs supporting him had visited the famous Kamakya Devi temple in Guwahati.

Shinde and MLAs supporting him had camped at a Guwahati luxury hotel for eight days after the revolt in the undivided Shiv Sena. PTI MR RSY RSY

.

.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. ayodhya
  2. eknath shinde
  3. maharashtra
first published:March 15, 2023, 23:49 IST
last updated:March 15, 2023, 23:49 IST
Read More