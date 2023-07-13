CHANGE LANGUAGE
Maha Congress Chief Seeks Dismissal Of Shinde Govt And Imposition Of President's Rule
Maha Congress Chief Seeks Dismissal Of Shinde Govt And Imposition Of President's Rule

July 13, 2023

The situation in the state is such that the administration's work has come to standstill, Patole said.

He claimed that the ruling parties in the state were competing among themselves for ministerial berths and portfolios.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Wednesday demanded dismissal of the Eknath Shinde-led government and imposition of the President’s rule in the state, claiming that the administration has come to a standstill.

He also said that the ruling parties in the state were fighting among themselves over ministerial berths and portfolios.

”The government has failed on all fronts, farmers are committing suicide everyday, inflation is rising,” Patole said. Farmers are not getting any help despite unseasonal rains, he alleged. ”There are fights over portfolios and ministerial berths.

Looking at this, the President’s rule should be imposed in the state and the state government should be dismissed,” the Congress leader added. The situation in the state is such that the administration’s work has come to standstill, Patole said. Currently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena and a Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction led by Ajit Pawar share power in the state.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
