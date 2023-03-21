Maha Council: Health Min Must Issue Statement on COVID-19 Situation, Use of Masks, Says Dy Chairperson

Deputy Chairperson of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Neelam Gorhe on Tuesday said state Health Minister Tanaji Sawant should issue a statement regarding the current status of coronavirus and use of masks.

Gorhe alluded to a recent statement made by former state COVID-19 task force chairperson Dr Sanjay Oak about making masks mandatory in the state.

“The state health minister should make a statement in the legislative Council regarding the use of masks. Dr Oak has already issued a statement asking people to wear masks,” Gorhe said.

The House needs to know the current status of coronavirus, its severity and precautions to be taken to avoid its spread, she said.

Maharashtra had on Monday recorded 128 new cases of coronavirus that took the tally of infections to 81,39,865, which includes 1,48,428 casualties. The state currently has 1,364 active cases.

