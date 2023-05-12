Maha Crisis: 'Shinde will Not Resign Even in Dreams' Says Ajit Pawar; Uddhav Threatens to Move to Court Again

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Friday reacted to Uddhav Thackeray’s demand that Eknath Shinde resigns on moral grounds and said it was unnecessary. Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday demanded that Eknath Shinde should resign on the basis of morality after the Supreme Court refused to restore the status quo in Maharashtra.

“There is no need for demanding resignation from the current CM Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. We know he will not resign even in his dreams. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people," news agency ANI quoted Ajit Pawar as saying.

Uddhav Thackeray reiterated his demand today and said Shinde is not following Shiv Sena founder, the late Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology. Thackeray further stressed that he resigned from the CM post last year following a rebellion within the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. “I don’t regret my decision," he said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday pronounced the judgement on a batch of cross petitions filed by the Shinde and Uddhav factions of Shiv Sena and refused to restore the status quo in Maharashtra. A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud observed that had Thackeray not resigned, the court would have restored the status quo. “Status quo cannot be restored since Thackeray resigned," the bench pronounced.

The Supreme Court also observed that the matter of disqualification of 16 MLAs (Shinde faction) is not an extraordinary circumstance that warrants the court to decide the proceedings. The top court asked the Speaker to decide the disqualification proceedings.

Reacting to the decision, Uddhav Thackeray demanded the Speaker decide on the matter at the earliest. “The relief to this present government is interim. The Speaker should decide on the matter at the earliest. If he gives any wrong decision, we will again go to Court," Uddhav Thackeray said.

NCP leader Ajit Pawar also commented on the matter of disqualification of the 16 MLAs (Shinde faction) and said, “Our Speaker had resigned then without asking our CM Uddhav Thackeray, that should not have happened. Even if he resigned, we could have elected a new Speaker immediately. If we had our Speaker, then those 16 MLAs would have been disqualified then."