‘Pawar-ful’ Revolt Grips NCP as Sharad, Ajit Move to Control Party; Praful Patel Sacked, New Appointments Announced | Top Updates

The power tussle within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) continued to rumble on Monday, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asserting that his faction holds the majority, following the sacking of senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare by his uncle and “guru" Sharad Pawar, and the NCP filing a petition seeking the disqualification of the 9 rebel leaders.

Here are the top updates in the Maharashtra Political crisis