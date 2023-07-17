Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session LIVE: Session Begins Amid Protest by Congress MLAs

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature has begun at the Vidhan Bhavan. This is the first session after the entry of NCP led by former Leader of Opposition (LoP) Ajit Pawar in the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government.

The three-week-long session will be held from July 17 to August 4 at the Vidhan Bhavan Complex in Nariman Point.

According to an ANI report, there are a total of 24 proposed bills in the monsoon session. Of these, 10 have received the nod from the Cabinet and 14 are awaiting approval.

Maharashtra Assembly Monsoon Session Latest Updates



Ahead of the commencement of the monsoon session, Maharashtra Congress MLAs on Sunday staged a protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly. NCP MLAs belonging to the Sharad Pawar faction were not part of the protest.



The MLAs, led by former minister Yashomati Thakur and Mumbai Congress chief Varsha Gaikwad, gathered on the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and raised slogans against the current government.

#WATCH | Mumbai | MLAs of MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) protest outside the Maharashtra Assembly against the State Government, over various issues. pic.twitter.com/H2b4v360AA— ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2023