Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Updates: Portfolio Allocation Today; Pawar Likely to Get Finance

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion News: Amidst tussle regarding the allocation of crucial portfolios, the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Thursday said the state cabinet’s expansion is most likely to take place on July 14.

Shinde faction Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday said the cabinet expansion and the allocation of portfolios are “99%" likely to happen on Friday. However, his party colleague and minister Uday Samant asserted that it would be done at an “appropriate time".

Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena expressed doubts over the accommodation of MLAs of the Shinde camp in the new ministry.

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Latest Updates