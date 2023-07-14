Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Updates: Portfolio Allocation Today; Pawar Likely to Get Finance

Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion News: Amidst tussle regarding the allocation of crucial portfolios, the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena in Maharashtra on Thursday said the state cabinet’s expansion is most likely to take place on July 14.
Shinde faction Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat on Thursday said the cabinet expansion and the allocation of portfolios are “99%" likely to happen on Friday. However, his party colleague and minister Uday Samant asserted that it would be done at an “appropriate time".
Meanwhile, the Uddhav Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena expressed doubts over the accommodation of MLAs of the Shinde camp in the new ministry.
Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Latest Updates
- According to a PTI report, amidst the tussle over portfolio allocation, NCP has been insisting on finance and water resources portfolios, which the Shiv Sena is learnt to have opposed.
- Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, who belongs to the Uddhav faction of Shiv Sena, said it will be difficult for BJP to keep everyone happy. “There is an imbalance of the number of MLAs who want to become a minister and actual posts available. There is a lot of discontent among the BJP workers," he said.
- Danve further said the allocation of portfolios will be a challenging task for the BJP as there has been a lot of discontent between party workers following the NCP merger.
- “There is still no allocation of portfolios (to the NCP MLAs who took oath as ministers), so when will another round of cabinet expansion take place? It appears that the new suit they have switched is likely to remain unused," he added.
- Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut went on to say it was doubtful whether the cabinet expansion will happen. “All the ministers from the Ajit Pawar faction are heavyweights who have served as deputy chief minister, home minister, so they will need to be given portfolios of that stature. On the other hand, the Shinde faction will have to suffice over peanuts," he said.
- The finance ministry has been finalised for second Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, sources told News18 on Thursday.
- Sources told News18 that the portfolios from the Shinde group are also being looked at for the reshuffle, which has upset the Shinde faction.