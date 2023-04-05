Maharashtra Cabinet’s Helping Hand to Farmers, 10 mm Rain for 5 Days to be Considered ‘Natural Calamity’

In a big relief to farmers, the Maharashtra government has decided to change the definition of ‘natural calamity’ and include ‘incessant rain’ – more than 10 mm rain for five consecutive days – within its ambit. Due to continuous unseasonal rain and other natural calamities, farmers have to face adversities such as crop damage and poor yield.

The decision was made at the state cabinet meeting chaired by chief minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday. If it rains more than 10 mm for five consecutive days, it will be considered a natural disaster.

Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said this was decided for the benefit of farmers. He said if there was consistent rain every day, farmers could get financial aid in case of crop damage. At present, assistance is provided if there is more than 65 mm rain, hail or no rain at all. But the minister added that the state government had decided to include incessant rain as a natural disaster.

Agriculture minister Abdul Sattar said the decision was in the interest of farmers. Incessant rain will be considered a natural calamity while there was also a discussion on how to form a policy and rules for this.

He further said there should be 10 mm rain for at least five days for it to be considered a natural calamity. Some ministers have also given instructions on what to do if there is crop damage from three days of rain instead of five. It remains to be seen how this is received by farmers and opposition parties, he added.

Farmer leader Ajit Navale welcomed the decision but also suggested that the government should not only focus on the amount of rain or limit it to 10 mm. In the past, on many instances, it has been observed that crops are damaged in less that 10 mm rain. In such a scenario, farmers will not get the help they need, Navale added.

He further said in such a case, it should be based on damaged crops and not rain. Rainfall is not the same in all parts of the state and, hence, it will be inappropriate to extend help on the basis of 10 mm rainfall, he added.

Navale also said the state government should also consider revising its norms for crop insurance and NDRF compensation, which has been a long-pending demand by different farmer organisations.

