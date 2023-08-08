Maharashtra Can Help BRS Form Govt at Centre: KCR | 52 Panchayat Members from Solapur Join Pink Party

Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Monday once again revealed his plans to dominate national politics at an event at Telangana Bhavan.

At the programme, where a large number of leaders from Maharashtra joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), the CM said: “If 48 out of 48 MPs in Maharashtra are elected from the BRS and go to Parliament, won’t the central government bow down? There are 17 MP seats in Telangana. No party will be able to form the government in the Centre without support of these 65 MPs. For the first time, Maharashtra will get the opportunity to lead the country in this way.”

ALSO READ | As Part of Expansion Plan, BRS Starts Process of Forming Party Committees in Maha

A total of 52 sarpanches, deputy sarpanches and members of village panchayats from Solapur district joined the pink party in his presence.

Explaining his party’s plans in Maharashtra, the CM said: “When I held a meeting in Maharashtra for the first time, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had asked why I was there. I made it clear that if you implement the Telangana model in Maharashtra, I will immediately go to Madhya Pradesh. He is yet to reply. Lakhs of farmers have committed suicide there. To stop this, the Telangana model should be implemented. Schemes like Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, 24-hour free electricity, purchase of grains and cancellation of water taxes should be implemented here."

THE TELANGANA MODEL

“Before the formation of Telangana state, before the formation of the BRS government, the conditions in Telangana region were pathetic. Farmers used to receive electricity for only three hours in the morning and four hours in the night. Farmers who used to go to fields during the night died due to snake bites. Many died by suicide. The situation has changed completely today. No matter how many hours or how many motors are used, the government does not question the farmers. Today, underground resources have increased due to conservation of water sources by dams on ponds and construction of check dams,” added the CM, talking about the transformation his party has brought about in the state.

Saying that it’s a paradox that Maharashtra suffers from lack of water, KCR said: “It feels strange when talking about Maharashtra. With Mumbai as the financial capital of the country and many other big cities, industries and natural resources, there is no shortage of wealth in Maharashtra. Many rivers originate in Maharashtra. The big rivers Godavari and Krishna originate in Maharashtra and from there travel through Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to join the sea. More than two dozen rivers like Panchganga, Ven Ganga, Mool, Pravara, Warda flow into Maharashtra. But people across Maharashtra do not have enough drinking water.”