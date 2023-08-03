CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionNo-confidence MotionHouse LogjamPM ModiMonu Manesar
Home » Politics » Maharashtra: MVA Meets for First Time After Ajit Pawar Rebellion, to Resume ‘Vajramooth’ Rallies Against BJP
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra: MVA Meets for First Time After Ajit Pawar Rebellion, to Resume ‘Vajramooth’ Rallies Against BJP

Reported By: Mayuresh Ganapatye

Edited By: Oindrila Mukherjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 03, 2023, 18:30 IST

Mumbai, India

The meeting of the MVA was called by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on August 2, 2023. (Image: PTI)

The meeting of the MVA was called by Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on August 2, 2023. (Image: PTI)

The Maha Vikas Aghadi has decided to hold the public rallies soon after the monsoon rains are over, with an aim to present itself as an alternative to the Eknath Shinde-led government

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi late on Wednesday, amid the ongoing monsoon session in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. The opposition alliance met for the first time after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion in the NCP, and has decided to hold rallies across the state after the monsoon rains are over. The aim is to present the alliance as an alternative to the Eknath Shinde-led government.

“Even though Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs have been broken by the BJP, people are with us and, hence, ‘Vajramooth’ rallies will be held in coming times. We have decided to restart our work from the district level and will give a perfect reply to the BJP,” said leader of opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve.

Vijay Wadettiwar, the newly appointed leader of opposition in the assembly, said, “The government they have formed by breaking up the party has not been accepted by the public, which is ready to avenge this. We will expose the lies and propaganda that they are spreading.”

Sharad Pawar will resume his tour of different districts, which he had stopped due to heavy rains, from August 17. But in such a scenario, his faction comes under question as Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have met thrice after the rebellion while the former also shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago.

Though there are several questions being raised about Sharad Pawar and his faction being silent about Ajit Pawar’s rebellion, the opposition is still confident that the veteran politician is on their side. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said: “It is true that Congress did not want Sharad Pawar to go to the Pune programme because Prime Minister Modi has tried to destroy democracy. But at the same event, Sharad Pawar spoke on different topics including freedom of press and on those who have received the Lokmanya Tilak National Award as well as their contributions to society. We are confident that he is with us and our alliance is firm.”

According to BJP leader Ashish Shelar, the MVA is “dreaming” of returning to power. “There’s no tax on dreaming… Let them dream, as we are doing the work of the people, which is our priority.”

About the Author
Mayuresh Ganapatye
Mayuresh Ganapatye, News Editor at News18.com, writes on politics and civic issues, as well as human interests stories. He has been covering Maharasht...Read More
Tags:
  1. ajit pawar
  2. BJP
  3. congress
  4. eknath shinde
  5. Maha Vikas Aghadi
  6. maharashtra
  7. NCP
  8. sharad pawar
  9. Shiv Sena UBT
  10. uddhav thackeray
first published:August 03, 2023, 18:22 IST
last updated:August 03, 2023, 18:30 IST