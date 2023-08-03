Maharashtra: MVA Meets for First Time After Ajit Pawar Rebellion, to Resume ‘Vajramooth’ Rallies Against BJP

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray called a meeting of the Maha Vikas Aghadi late on Wednesday, amid the ongoing monsoon session in the Maharashtra legislative assembly. The opposition alliance met for the first time after Ajit Pawar’s rebellion in the NCP, and has decided to hold rallies across the state after the monsoon rains are over. The aim is to present the alliance as an alternative to the Eknath Shinde-led government.

“Even though Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs have been broken by the BJP, people are with us and, hence, ‘Vajramooth’ rallies will be held in coming times. We have decided to restart our work from the district level and will give a perfect reply to the BJP,” said leader of opposition in the legislative council, Ambadas Danve.

Vijay Wadettiwar, the newly appointed leader of opposition in the assembly, said, “The government they have formed by breaking up the party has not been accepted by the public, which is ready to avenge this. We will expose the lies and propaganda that they are spreading.”

Sharad Pawar will resume his tour of different districts, which he had stopped due to heavy rains, from August 17. But in such a scenario, his faction comes under question as Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar have met thrice after the rebellion while the former also shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi a few days ago.

Though there are several questions being raised about Sharad Pawar and his faction being silent about Ajit Pawar’s rebellion, the opposition is still confident that the veteran politician is on their side. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe said: “It is true that Congress did not want Sharad Pawar to go to the Pune programme because Prime Minister Modi has tried to destroy democracy. But at the same event, Sharad Pawar spoke on different topics including freedom of press and on those who have received the Lokmanya Tilak National Award as well as their contributions to society. We are confident that he is with us and our alliance is firm.”

According to BJP leader Ashish Shelar, the MVA is “dreaming” of returning to power. “There’s no tax on dreaming… Let them dream, as we are doing the work of the people, which is our priority.”