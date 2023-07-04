Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Maharashtra Cabinet's 1st Meet Today Post Revolt; Hectic Parleys Continue

Live now
Among them is a cabinet meeting that will be held for the first time, at 12 pm, after the new inductions. Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray has called a party meeting in the afternoon, while Congress will hold a meeting on Tuesday. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and daughter Supriya Sule too would hold legal consultation.
In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, NCP MP Amol Kolhe expressed his surprise as he shared, “I went to meet Ajit Pawar, completely unaware that an oath ceremony was going to take place. I was shocked by the sudden turn of events.” He further revealed, “I called my office to prepare my resignation because this is not the reason for which I entered into politics.”
Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said he was yet to ascertain whether the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is a part of the Shiv Sena-BJP government or is till in the Opposition. “I am yet to ascertain whether the NCP is a part of the state government or is still in the Opposition bloc. I will go through the details available before me and take a call on it,” he said.
NCP MLAs who took oath as ministers in Shinde government have no official support of the party, said NCP Spokesperson Mahesh Tapase. “The oath-taking ceremony in Maharashtra was part of Operation Lotus and it has no official support of NCP. Those who took oath, it is their personal decision and not that of the NCP,” he said.
Soon after being removed as NCP working president, Praful Patel on Monday evening announced the appointment of Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare as the party’s state unit chief , replacing Jayant Patil, and Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar as its legislature wing leader.
Earlier, NCP president Sharad Pawar sacked Patel and Tatkare, both MPs who have sided with Ajit Pawar in his rebellion, from the party.
Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP who was named NCP working president last month, told a press conference here he had informed Patil to hand over the charge to Tatkare. Patel said Ajit Pawar will be the NCP’s legislature party leader.
A unique scenario is emerging for the first time after the last 51 years as the number of MLAs from various parties backing the Maharashtra government has prima facie reached 200, post the induction of NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the state cabinet. The last time when more than 200 MLAs were part of the state government was in 1972, but at that time all the 222 legislators belonged to Congress.
The exact number of MLAs supporting Ajit Pawar, who took oath as deputy chief minister on Sunday, is not known yet. However, Ajit Pawar’s loyalist and MLC Amol Mitkari claimed the support of 36 (out of 53) MLAs.
If Mitkari’s claim on the support of 36 legislators is to be taken at face value, the total number of MLAs, including those of Shiv Sena and BJP, supporting the state government goes up to 181.
In the 288-member House, the BJP has 105 MLAs and Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde 40. The Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is also supported by three MLAs of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, two of Prahar JanShakti Party, 13 Independents, and one legislator each belonging to Rashtriya Samaj Party, and Jan Surajya Shakri. Cumulatively, the number of MLAs supporting the government stands at 201.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday sacked party’s working president Praful Patel and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, who have sided with Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar in his rebellion, for engaging in “anti-party” activities.
The action comes a day after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as deputy chief minister along with eight other NCP MLAs who were inducted as ministers. Tatkare’s daughter Aditi was among the ministers who took oath on Sunday.
Sharad Pawar, in a tweet, said, “I, as the National President, of Nationalist Congress Party hereby order the removal of the names of Shri Sunil Tatkare and Shri Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for anti-party activities.” He tagged Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP who was appointed as NCP working president last month, and Tatkare in his tweet.
A day after NCP stalwart Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister with some senior leaders, several workers of the party visited its south Mumbai office on Monday and extended their support to patriarch Sharad Pawar. Ajit Pawar, however, has asked his colleagues to refrain from making any public statements.
Several NCP leaders and workers from districts and tehsils neighbouring Mumbai rushed to the party office to extend their support to the Pawar senior. Former state home minister Anil Deshmukh and several others have posted their pictures with Sharad Pawar on social media with the tagline: Saheb, always with you.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday targeted Praful Patel, who has been sacked from the party for siding with Ajit Pawar, saying he was fortunate unlike others as he used to get elected to Parliament without facing any elections just by filling the form.
On Monday, Sharad Pawar sacked Patel, the working president of NCP, and general secretary Tatkare for engaging in “anti-party activities”.
Addressing a press conference here before announcing the decision to sack Patel and Tatkare, Pawar said, “All our MLAs and MPs (pointing at some of them flanking him) have done a lot of hard work to get elected. They go among people and work but Praful (Patel) is a fortunate colleague who by just filling out the form becomes an MP.
“These people (MLAs) do not have to go and cast their votes to elect him (Patel). He gets elected unopposed and no election-related expense is incurred”.
The split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra was a pleasant surprise, said BJP leader and senior Supreme Court lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani said on Monday in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18.
Going by what Ajit Pawar says, it seems he’s on solid grounds, added the Rajya Sabha member. READ MORE
The power tussle within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) continued to rumble on Monday, with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asserting that his faction holds the majority, following the sacking of senior leaders Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare by his uncle and "guru" Sharad Pawar, and the NCP filing a petition seeking the disqualification of the 9 rebel leaders.
After one year of split in Shiv Sena, which led to the fall of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, alliance partner Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joined the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday, with Ajit Pawar taking oath as the Deputy CM of Maharashtra for the fifth time.
In the Congress-NCP government in 2009, Ajit served as the Deputy CM in Prithviraj and Ashok Chavan’s cabinet. In 2019, Ajit took oath again in early morning swearing-in in the Devendra Fadnavis cabinet, but the government lasted only for a few days before Uddhav Thackeray took over as Chief Minister and Ajit was again sworn in as Deputy CM. And today, his political life comes a full circle when he took oath for the fifth time as the Deputy CM. READ MORE
It is the BJP’s sweet revenge in Maharashtra: two splits in 12 months, and putting a big question mark on the leadership of two major political parties of the state – Shiv Sena and NCP. Now, the saffron camp has absolute power for a makeover in the state’s political circles when seen in the context of numbers in the legislative assembly.
The BJP and Shiv Sena coalition had crossed the majority mark in the 2019 assembly elections, winning 161 seats together but could not form the government. The Sena, led by Uddhav Thackeray back then, demanded the post of chief minister and walked out of the alliance when the BJP did not relent. READ MORE
On a cool wintry Saturday dawn nearly four years ago, the fledling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Shiv Sena-Congress-Nationalist Congress Party was patting itself and preparing to anoint Uddhav Thackeray as Maharashtra Chief Minister. Suddenly, they spluttered on their morning cup of tea when breakfast TV flashed news of a close-door ceremony in which BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis and NCP’s Ajit Pawar took oath as CM and Deputy CM.
Nearly four years later, Ajit Pawar again sent the MVA into a post-luncheon tizzy, this time by splitting the NCP to join the Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party regime of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Fadnavis, as the second Deputy CM – a first for the state, though a fifth time for himself.
For the beleaguered MVA, this is the third near-fatal ‘surgical strike’ inflicted on the alliance by in-house leaders going switching camps to join the rival BJP. After the November 2019 aborted experiment, Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde quietly defected to join hands with BJP as the new CM on June 30, 2022.
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday rejected suggestions the rebellion by his nephew Ajit Pawar, now a deputy chief minister in Maharashtra’s Shinde-led government, had his blessings as he displayed a show of strength to assert authority over the party that is battling its worst crisis since inception.
A day after rebellion in the NCP, Sharad Pawar sacked party’s working president Praful Patel and general secretary and treasurer Sunil Tatkare, who have sided with Ajit Pawar in his revolt, for engaging in “anti-party” activities.
The Ajit Pawar camp quickly hit back by removing state NCP president Jayant Patil and making new appointments.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said NCP leader Ajit Pawar has joined his government to support the state’s development and express his faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Shinde said his new deputy Ajit Pawar has chosen the path of development and expressed his faith in the leadership of Modi.
“We, too, are walking on the same path,” said Shinde, who himself spearheaded a rebellion against the leadership of the undivided Shiv Sena last year, leading to the collapse of the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by Uddhav Thackeray.Addressing a press conference earlier in the day,
Two days after the ‘vertical split’ of NCP, and Ajit Pawar joining the ruling Shinde-BJP fraction, the first cabinet meeting of the Maharashtra Assembly will at 12 pm on Tuesday, after the new inductions.
The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the Nationalist Congress Party will hold their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in south Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively, on Wednesday.
NCP national president Sharad Pawar has called a meeting at 1pm while the Ajit Pawar faction, which has aligned with the ruling Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis dispensation, will have its meet at 11am, functionaries from both sides said.
This will be the first meeting involving all functionaries for both factions since the party split on Sunday after Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government. Both factions have claimed maximum number of MLAs are with them.