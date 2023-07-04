Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Maharashtra Cabinet's 1st Meet Today Post Revolt; Hectic Parleys Continue

A unique scenario is emerging for the first time after the last 51 years as the number of MLAs from various parties backing the Maharashtra government has prima facie reached 200, post the induction of NCP leader Ajit Pawar in the state cabinet. The last time when more than 200 MLAs were part of the state government was in 1972, but at that time all the 222 legislators belonged to Congress.

The exact number of MLAs supporting Ajit Pawar, who took oath as deputy chief minister on Sunday, is not known yet. However, Ajit Pawar’s loyalist and MLC Amol Mitkari claimed the support of 36 (out of 53) MLAs.

If Mitkari’s claim on the support of 36 legislators is to be taken at face value, the total number of MLAs, including those of Shiv Sena and BJP, supporting the state government goes up to 181.

In the 288-member House, the BJP has 105 MLAs and Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde 40. The Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government is also supported by three MLAs of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, two of Prahar JanShakti Party, 13 Independents, and one legislator each belonging to Rashtriya Samaj Party, and Jan Surajya Shakri. Cumulatively, the number of MLAs supporting the government stands at 201.