After 'Guru' Sharad’s Warning, Ajit Pawar Claims Support of NCP MLAs, Says Rebels Can't Be Disqualified

Shortly after the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) filed a petition seeking the disqualification of rebel MLAs and sacked MPs Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, new Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar declared on Sunday that leaders of his faction cannot be disqualified due to their majority support.

The recent developments mark the latest in a series of events following a shocking twist in Maharashtra politics after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as the deputy chief minister, along with eight other NCP MLAs who were appointed as ministers on Sunday.

Taking a strong step, NCP’s discipline committee moved a petition before Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking disqualification of Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode for “anti-party activities”.

It stated that the actions of the nine leaders “call for immediate disqualification as not only are such defections ipso facto seriously damaging to the party, but also that if allowed to continue as members, there is a very real likelihood that they will continue to try and undermine the interests of the party.”

NCP chief Sharad Pawar also sacked party’s working president Praful Patel and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare for supporting the rebellion.

The announcement came minutes after Sharad Pawar’s daughter and NCP leader Supriya Sule demanded immediate action against MPs Sunil Tatkare and Praful Patel who “acted in direct contravention of the Party Constitution and Rules, amounting to desertion and disqualification from the party membership.” In a letter to Sharad Pawar, she had demanded “immediate action and file disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the Competent Authority against Members of Parliament- Mr. Praful Patel and Mr. Sunil Tatkare for engaging in anti-party activities.”

Maharashtra Politics Crisis: ‘Removed’ NCP Leader Praful Patel Hits Back

Speaking on the NCP’s move to disqualify the MLAs who took oath on Sunday, party leader Praful Patel stated, “the right to disqualify rests with the Speaker.”

Patel, who was ordered to be removed from party membership, said Ajit Pawar will lead NCP in the Assembly and Sunil Tatkare will replace Jayant Patil as the party’s new state president.

Additionally, he announced the appointment of Anil Bhaidas Patil as the chief whip of NCP in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.

Maharashtra Politics News: Ajit Pawar Says Rebel MLAs Can’t be Disqualified

Meanwhile, Ajit Pawar denounced the disqualification move said his faction cannot be disqualified.

“Those who are contemplating the disqualification of the 9 MLAs do not possess the authority to do so. It is our duty to ensure that no harm befalls either the 9 MLAs or the party.” He declared, “The party symbol and name remain in our possession. We have the numbers and cannot be disqualified.”

He expressed confidence over the majority in the party and said, “I have full support from NCP MLAs.”

Ajit Pawar clarified that his uncle “Sharad Pawar holds the position of NCP national president” and called him “our guru”.

He further added that he made the decision to join hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena government in the “best interest of Maharashtra.”

“Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will continue to propel Maharashtra forward.”

Additionally, party leader Praful Patel announced the appointment of Anil Bhaidas Patil as the chief whip of NCP in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly.