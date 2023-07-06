Ajit Pawar News LIVE: Unrest in Shinde Camp Over Ajit's Entry 'Ends', Explained 'Why Change is Must'

Live now
Pragati Pal
Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 07:31 IST
Mumbai, India
Ajit Pawar News LIVE Updates: Day after unrest in Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and speculation on chief minister’s resignation, top sources in the Shinde camp told News18 that leaders were upset but they had to be explained why it was necessary to make changes in the coalition. Shinde will be the CM face not just for this term, but also for 2024, a source said, adding that the dynamics in coalition will change with the entry of Ajit Pawar and around 40 NCP leaders, “but the CM will make sure that his MLAs are looked after”. “We were unhappy with Nationalist Congress Party in the Maha Vikas Aghadi as the then CM (Uddhav
“One can criticise me or any other person, but I will not tolerate that against my father….he is more than a father for the party workers,” NCP leader Supriya Sule on Wednesday slammed her rebel cousin Ajit Pawar over his “when will you stop” remarks on party president and her father Shard Pawar.
According to a PTI report, NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday said Pawar senior was not going to stop just because some people were asking him to do so.
The NCP MLA was referring to the remarks made by Ajit Pawar, in his speech at his faction’s when would Sharad Pawar, who is 82 years old, “going to stop”. READ MORE
“There is no question of the resignation of CM Eknath Shinde. We have the support of more than 200 MLAs. No leader is unhappy and all have faith in Eknath Shinde’s leadership,” said Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai.
#WATCH | Mumbai: There is no question of the resignation of CM Eknath Shinde. We have the support of more than 200 MLAs. No leader is unhappy and all have faith in Eknath Shinde’s leadership, says Maharashtra Minister Shambhuraj Desai pic.twitter.com/Zpsg77UwHB
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023
Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) met on Wednesday at the CM’s Varsha bungalow in Mumbai to discuss the political situation after Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) joined the Maharashtra government.
“There was no displeasure among our MLAs anywhere (regarding Ajit Pawar’s arrival), we all have faith in Eknath Shinde…information about his (Eknath Shinde’s) resignation are rumours…All MPs and MLAs elections will be held under the leadership of Eknath Shinde…” Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant said while refuting rumours of Shinde’s resignation. READ MORE
Amidst the discontent rumours between Sena (Shinde faction) leaders after Ajit Pawar expressed his desire to become the next chief minister of Maharashtra following the recent merger with the rebel NCP MLAs, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule stressed that “Eknath Sinde will continue as the chief minister.”
“Opposition is creating confusion but CM Eknath Shinde will continue as chief minister, he is doing a good job,” Bawankule said while talking to reporters in Nagpur.
#WATCH | Nagpur: Opposition is creating confusion but CM Eknath Shinde will continue as chief minister, he is doing a good job, says Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule pic.twitter.com/SdVkHvSj8u
— ANI (@ANI) July 5, 2023
NCP national president Sharad Pawar called for a working committee meeting in Delhi. The meeting will take place at 3 pm today.
Maharashtra’s second deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday claimed that he was the President of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), citing the resolution “signed by an overwhelming majority of members of the NCP on June 30”. READ MORE
Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the Opposition is creating confusion but CM Eknath Shinde will continue as the chief minister. “He is doing a good job,” Bawankule added. Hectic parleys have been on in all the five major parties — the NCP, BJP, Congress, Shinde’s Sena and Uddhav Thackeray’s Sena.
Late on Wednesday, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar was seen leaving the residence of NCP leader Praful Patel. Union minister of state Ramdas Athawale is likely to meet Ajit Pawar today, July 6, at 10 am at ‘Devgiri’ bungalow, Ajit Pawar’s official residence in South Mumbai. Congress core committee meeting will also be held at 11.30 pm today.