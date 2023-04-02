Maharashtra: Parallel Rallies Today by BJP-Sena, MVA in Violence-Hit Sambhajinagar Amid Heavy Security

Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, formerly Aurangabad, is set to witness an action packed day with parallel shows of strength by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Maha Vikas Aghadi as both have organised rallies today, just days after the city saw violence.

A rally by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and a ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ organised by the ruling BJP are happening today amid tight security arrangements in place to ensure both events pass off without any untoward incident.

The political events come days after rioting and arson in the city’s Kiradpura area amid Ram Navami, leaving one person dead, several policemen injured and property, including vehicles, damaged and gutted.

-Security Arrangements: A senior police official said that 300 cops will be deployed for both events to ensure they take place smoothly, adding that the routes and locations of MVA rally and BJP yatra are different. At least 12 persons, including 10 policemen, were injured after a mob of around 500 people hurled stones and petrol-filled bottles when police personnel tried to control the situation following a clash between two groups near the Ram temple in Kiradpura locality of Aurangabad on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

-CM Shinde’s Day Plan: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s press conference is scheduled at 5 pm in Thane’s Ananda Ashram, after which the CM will inaugurate the Shiv Sena party office in Vikhroli.

-BJP’s Yatra in Thane: While MVA holds rally in Sambhajinagar today, BJP-Sena (shinde) will hold Savarkar Gaurav Yatras in different parts of the state. The Veer Savarkar Gaurav Yatra led by BJP will start at 10 am from Savarkar Smarak outside Gadkari Rangayatan in Thane, and after that the yatra will go from place to place in the city.

-Uddhav’s Day Plan: Uddhav Thackeray, former Maharashtra CM of the MVA (Shiv Sena, Congress, NCP) alliance-led government will land in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar at 4.15 pm today for the MVA rally.

-In a video released on Twitter, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLC Ambadas Danve asked his party functionaries to assemble for the rally calmly and peacefully as there may be an attempt to cause friction among communities.

Maharashtra | A clash broke out between two groups in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Kiradpura area. Stones were pelted, some private & police vehicles were set on fire. Police used force to disperse the people and now the situation is peaceful.

-Preps for MVA Rally Complete: (UBT) leader Subhash Desai, after inspecting the Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground on Saturday, said, “The preparations for the rally are complete. The ground will be filled to capacity and we have also made arrangements to set up equipment for people outside the venue to hear the speeches". The city is now peaceful and the earlier incidents will have no impact on the rally, he said, adding at least five to six such rallies will be held across the state.

#Maharashtra: Sambhajinagar to witness MVA rally, BJP's Savarkar Gaurav Yatra today

-BJP’s Yatra: While Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘Savarkar Gaurav Yatra’ is being held in multiple parts of the state, in Sambhajinagar, it will begin from a chowk named after the late Hindutva ideologue, which is just a kilometre away from the MVA rally site. The march in honour of Savarkar and to oppose routine attacks on him by the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi will cover all three Assembly seats in the city and culminate at Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk, a BJP office-bearer said.

-MVA Rally: The MVA rally will be held in the evening today at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal ground, with speakers being led by Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former CM Uddhav Thackeray, senior Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar and Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole.

