Will there be a third front in the fray again in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls? That’s the question most political observers are asking. The Trinamool Congress (TMC), Samajwadi Party (SP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seem to be forming a block, analysts say.

However, there are questions about the role of the Congress. The equations between the grand old party, TMC, and AAP are not the best. Now, Akhilesh Yadav’s meeting with Mamata Banerjee on Friday has sparked more speculation.

“Right now our stand is distance from both the Congress and BJP," Akhilesh said in Kolkata.

The SP chief said that by defeating the BJP in West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee has shown the way. “Like Didi is fighting the BJP here, we are fighting them in UP," he said.

He also attacked the BJP-ruled Centre for the “misuse" of investigating agencies.

“Who is big is not important, who will win is important,” he said about the plans for 2024.

Akhilesh Yadav also met Rashtriya Janata Dal patriarch Lalu Prasad. Sources say Akhilesh also spoke to Mamata about this.

The TMC chairperson is going to Odisha on March 21 and she will offer puja at Jagannath temple. Sources say that she will meet CM Naveen Patnaik on March 23.

Trinamool’s Sudip Banerjee said, “We want to talk to other regional parties. Today Akhilesh, and on the 23rd Mamata will meet Naveen Patnaik and then go to Delhi. Congress should not feel they are the big boss of the opposition.”

Both statements of Akhilesh Yadav and Sudip Banerjee show that regional parties will maintain distance from BJP and Congress.

The fact that Mamata Banerjee will be meeting both the leaders back to back is very significant for the opposition camp.

The buzz in political circles is that the opposition parties want to unite before the election.

Sources in TMC say that obviously they are working towards opposition unity and the Congress should be there, but in a different role, as Sudip Banerjee said.

Significantly, Trinamool did not attend any of the opposition meetings called by Congress nor did it participate in the protest against ED action.

TMC leaders believe that people will unite and that it is important to be in talks with non-BJP parties.

AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has also called for a meeting in Delhi, without the Congress, say sources. Mamata will be going there. Observers say it’s clear now that regional parties together will create pressure and they plan to take the baton of the opposition.

