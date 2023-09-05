'Can’t Take Onus...': Mamata Distances INDIA Bloc From Udhayanidhi's Sanatan Dharma Comment

With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempting to push the Opposition’s newly formed Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) onto the backfoot over Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remark against Sanatan Dharma, the bloc seems to be making attempts to diffuse the escalating tension and find a way out of the soup.

In a move to wriggle out of the situation, the Trinamool Congress Chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday distanced herself from the controversy and said no one should not be involved in any matter that might hurt people.

Every religion has separate sentiments and India is about unity in diversity, she told news agency PTI.

“I have high regards and respect for the people of Tamil Nadu and south India. But my humble request is respect all, as every religion has separate sentiments. India is a secular and democratic country. India is about unity in diversity," she said.

About Stalin’s comment, Banerjee said “He is a junior and may not know about it."

“From my side, I am not clear about why and on which grounds he has made his comments. I feel that each and every religion should be equally respected … I respect Sanatan Dharma and we derive our leanings from the Vedas," she added.

Banerjee said the West Bengal government gives pensions to Hindu priests.

“We have so many temples across the country. We visit temples, mosques and churches. We should not be involved in any matter which might hurt a section of people," she stressed.

Prior to that, seeking to steer the Congress away from Udhayanidhi’s statement, the party’s Maharashtra chief Nana Patole on Sunday said the partner in the DMK-led ruling coalition in Tamil Nadu doesn’t believe in hurting any religious sentiments.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Patole invoked Dalit icon BR Ambedkar’s ‘Sarva Dharma Sama Bhava’ (all religions are the same) remark, saying, “Our stand is clear. The Congress neither comments nor believes in hurting anyone’s religious sentiments.”

“We can’t take the onus for someone else’s statement. But our position has been clearly articulated,” the Congress leader added.

The Controversy

DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin had alleged on Saturday that Sanatan Dharma is against equality and social justice and had likened it to coronavirus, malaria, fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes.

His remarks evoked sharp reactions from the BJP across the country, with some of its leaders alleging that it was a call for genocide and others demanding that the DMK leader be booked for treason.

Stalin has rubbished the genocidal claim and said his speech had pointed to social evils.