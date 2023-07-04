Mamata Banerjee Calls BJP '420 Party', Blames It for 'Breaking' Sharad Pawar's NCP | Exclusive

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday came down heavily on the BJP and blamed it as a reason behind the violence in Manipur and ongoing political turmoil in Maharashtra. Calling the saffron party “420", the TMC supremo accused it of “breaking" Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In an exclusive interview with CNN-News18, Banerjee blamed the BJP-led Centre for inflation and said it will not return to power next year. She said that the BJP lost the Karnataka elections due to corruption.

“They are not doing anything for Manipur. The BJP is responsible for Manipur. He (PM Modi) can go to the US but can’t go to Manipur,” she said.

Violence first broke out in the state after a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. So far, more than 100 people have died and several hundred injured, besides thousands taking shelter in relief camps.

Calling BJP a “420 party", Banerjee said, “BJP has broken Sharad Pawar’s NCP too, they are a 420 party."

Ajit Pawar with eight NCP MLAs joined the BJP-Shiv Sena(Eknath Shinde) government in Maharashtra, apparently without the permission of Sharad Pawar.

Cong-CPM Talks About Alliance Nationally But Not in Bengal: Mamata

The TMC leader, who recently attended the opposition leaders’ meeting in Patna, questioned the intentions of Congress-CPM, saying they talk about alliance nationally but don’t do this in West Bengal. “The CPM-Congress speaks about alliance nationally and here see what they are doing. I don’t think that their national leaders will support this. Some of their leaders are speaking in communal lines,” she said.

Banerjee said the central forces will come to West Bengal for July 8 panchayat polls and that people should not get afraid. “I feel bad that I could not campaign for panchayat polls. Panchayat vote development is a factor. They are buying drones with more money. I have an objection. They have made people work for 100 days but you are not paying them… This time also Central Force will come but don’t get afraid. They will work under our police. If they do something law will take its course,” she said.

Around 5.67 crore voters are likely to exercise their franchise in the polls to elect nearly 75,000 candidates in zilla parishads, panchayat samiti and gram panchayats. In the rural polls held five years ago, the TMC won 90 per cent of the panchayat seats and all 22 Zilla Parishads. However, these elections were marred by widespread violence and malpractices, with the Opposition alleging they were prevented from filing nominations in several seats across the state.

Asked to comment on Governor C V Ananda Bose, the Chief Minister said he should not see law and order and underlined that he is a nominated person not an elected official.