Mamata Banerjee To Meet CM Naveen Patnaik On Her Visit to Odisha on March 21

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will meet is scheduled to meet her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik on November 23.

There is speculations on what issues will be discussed between the two leaders, and that they will try to woo non-BJP and non-Congress leaders ahead of the 2024 elections. Banerjee will arrive in Odisha on 21st March and visit to Puri Lord Jagannath Temple on 22nd March.

Before the 2024 elections, Mamata is trying to bring together non-BJP and non-Congress parties. Mamata’s meeting with Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav on the sidelines of the three-day national executive meeting in Kolkata. After this, the TMC chief will meet the BJD supremo. Mamata’s stand against the Centre and meeting with Naveen is important and likely to raise alternative Political alliance with Naveen. In the current political situation, Mamata is said to be able to discuss the issue of uniting all regional parties and the misuse of the Central Investigating agencies.

Political Expert K.Rabi said that “what will be the new political equation likely to be discussed. However, earlier Naveen has talked about equity distance from Congress and BJP. Mama may talks political stand with Naveen. "

It may be UPA or NDA govt BJD Supremo Naveen Pattnaik has maintain equity distance with both party. Before the 2024 election, it is topic of discussion about whether Naveen will follow the same policy or join with opposition. BJP has adopted a more aggressive approach in the state than before. The state BJP leaders are targetting the state government on various issues. On the other hand Rulling BJD also sharpened voice against BJP. Naveen also about the negligence of center. So at such a time Naveen-Mamata’s meeting is indicating of many aspects. The Congress has said that the BJD is always with the BJP. Naveen-Mamata talks will not be fruitfull at all. BJD said that party has given issue-based support to the BJP-led government at the Centre, but the party has kept equity distance from the BJP-Congress. On the other hand, the BJP said that opposition will not succeed with this.

Revenue Minister Pramila Mallick said that “Rulling BJD has maintain equity distance and extended issue based support. There is no problem discussing with those whose policies are compatible with BJD. The Chief Minister will take the decision"

“Naveen is always with BJP. Mamata’s Meeting with Naveen will not be fruitfull. Mamata-Naveen meet will be limited to a formality. ."said Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja

BJP MLA Suryabanshi Suraj said that" People are supporting to BJP. There will no influence of alliance on Modi’s popularity"

Earlier, BRS chief K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s efforts to bring non-Congress-non-BJP leaders together ahead of the election, Mamata’s efforts to bring together non-BJP chiefs are being discussed.

Read all the Latest Politics News here