Mamata Blames Oppn for Violence in Panchayat Poll Nomination
1-MIN READ

Mamata Blames Oppn for Violence in Panchayat Poll Nomination

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 17:52 IST

Kolkata, India

Banerjee also slammed the BJP-led central government for stopping the due funds for the state and using central agencies to threaten the TMC (PTI file Photo)

Violence has rocked various parts of Bengal for the last week over the filing of nominations for the panchayat polls

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the opposition parties of trying to malign the state by orchestrating violence while filing nominations for the panchayat polls.

Talking to reporters outside a party office at Maheshtala near here, Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, asserted that those who “were non-performers" have been denied tickets by the party this time.

“Opposition parties are trying to create disturbances by orchestrating violence while filing nominations. They are doing it to tarnish the state’s image. The CPI(M) is behind today’s violence in the Chopra area (in Uttar Dinajpur district), and ISF is attacking our party workers in Bhangore (South 24 Parganas)," she said.

Banerjee also slammed the BJP-led central government for stopping the due funds for the state and using central agencies to threaten the TMC.

This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
