CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Sharad PawarKarnataka ElectionsBajrang Dal Ban RowNCP Delhi Liquor Scam
Home » Politics » Mamata Likely to Address TMC Mass Outreach Programme on Thursday
1-MIN READ

Mamata Likely to Address TMC Mass Outreach Programme on Thursday

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 03, 2023, 14:46 IST

Kolkata, India

Banerjee may leave for Malda later on Wednesday (File photo/PTI)

Banerjee may leave for Malda later on Wednesday (File photo/PTI)

Abhishek Banerjee on April 25 commenced the party's two-month-long outreach programme ahead of the panchayat polls

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee is likely to join party leader Abhishek Banerjee at the TMC’s ongoing mass outreach programme in Malda district on Thursday, a senior leader said.

Banerjee may leave for Malda later on Wednesday.

“The chief minister is likely to join the party’s general secretary Abhishek Banerjee at the Trinamool-ey Nabajowar (new wave in Trinamool) programme at Malda’s Englishbazar tomorrow. She may also address party leaders there," the leader told PTI.

Abhishek Banerjee on April 25 commenced the party’s two-month-long outreach programme ahead of the panchayat polls.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Mamata Banerjee
  2. abhishek banerjee
  3. tmc
first published:May 03, 2023, 14:46 IST
last updated:May 03, 2023, 14:46 IST