'Rahul Lost Mental Balance...': Pralhad Joshi on Cong Leader's Remarks Against Centre Over Manipur Crisis

Coming down heavily on the Opposition, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said they never thought that the BJP-led Centre would agree for a discussion on Manipur violence and that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has “lost his mental balance" over the issue.

Addressing a presser, Joshi said, “Congress and other opposition parties never thought that we would agree for a discussion on Manipur…Like PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah said we should be sensitive about the issue."

“I think Rahul Gandhi lost his mental balance, it appears like that…He has not heard the reply. He did not come to the House…It is very unfortunate that the so-called grand old party is behaving so irresponsibly…" he added.

#WATCH | Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi says, “Congress & other opposition parties never thought that we would agree for a discussion on Manipur…Like PM Narendra Modi & Union Home Minister Amit Shah said we should be sensitive about the issue. Today, as well what… pic.twitter.com/SqhHrJkHge— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2023

This comes hours after the Gandhi scion held a conference in which he attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laughing and cracking jokes in the Parliament when Manipur was burning.

He also criticized PM Modi for his for his reply to the no-confidence motion saying he devoted just two minutes to Manipur in his over two-hour speech.

“I watched the PM yesterday speaking for two hours laughing, joking, ‘lagaoing naaras’ (raising slogans). The Prime Minister seems to have forgotten that the state of Manipur is on fire and has been on fire for many days," Gandhi said.

“The Prime Minister sitting in the middle of Parliament was shamelessly laughing…The issue was not Congress or me, the issue was what is happening in Manipur and why it was not being stopped," he added.

In his over two-hour long speech in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, PM Modi critised the Opposition for its take on Manipur and said, “we could have discussed Manipur also had they showed interest. The Home Minister gave in writing that we are ready to discuss Manipur."

He also said that the state and central governments are trying their best to punish the accused and that peace will be restored in the state again.

“I want to assure mothers and daughters of Manipur that this country is with you, this House is with you. I would like to assure the people of Manipur that the state will once again walk on the path of development and we will ensure it," he said.