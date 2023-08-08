'Shameful', Says BJP As 90-Yr-Old Manmohan Singh Attends Rajya Sabha on Wheelchair; Congress Hits Back

The Opposition pulled out all guns, both old and new, on Monday to prevent the controversial Delhi Ordinance Bill from getting parliamentary approval. But, despite Opposition’s strong fight in Rajya Sabha, the bill that paves the way for the Centre to strengthen its control over bureaucracy in Delhi, was approved during voting.

As the INDIA bloc faced the first major test for opposition unity, what garnered huge attention was the presence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in Rajya Sabha. The 90-year-old Congress veteran came to Parliament in a wheelchair despite his ill health and attended the session to shore up the Opposition’s number against the bill.

Monsoon session of Parliament | Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh attends the Rajya Sabha session during a discussion on The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023. pic.twitter.com/d9IVdU5Cka— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2023

Besides Singh, the Opposition also brought ailing former Jharkhand Chief Minister Sibhu Soren to the House.

AAP Thanks Veterans

Thanking the political veterans, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said Singh and Soren stood as a beacon of integrity in Parliament.

“A special acknowledgment goes to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and JMM chief Shibu Soren, who, despite challenging circumstances, stood alongside the people of Delhi with a health perspective in mind. Many thanks from all Delhi residents to these respected senior leaders," Kejriwal tweeted.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha also thanked the former PM and tweeted, “Today, in the Rajya Sabha, Dr Manmohan Singh stood as a beacon of integrity and came especially to vote against the black ordinance. His unwavering commitment to democracy and the Constitution is a profound inspiration. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to him for his invaluable support.”

BJP Vs Congress

However, the Congress veteran’s presence in Parliament triggered a political slugfest between the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on social media.

BJP termed the Congress’s move to call the ailing leader as ‘madness’ and said it was ‘extremely shameful’ that he was kept seated in a wheelchair for hours.

“The country will remember, this madness of the Congress! Even in such a critical health condition, Congress kept a former Prime Minister seated in a wheelchair in the Parliament late at night, all just to sustain their dishonest alliance! Extremely shameful!" BJP tweeted in Hindi.

In reply, Congress said while BJP has “pushed its elders into a mental coma", they remain the grand old party’s inspiration and courage

“This dedication towards democracy of the doctor sahab is a testament to his faith in the Constitution of this country. Even if the BJP has pushed its elders into a mental coma, they remain our inspiration, our courage. Tell your master to learn something - don’t become a deserter," said Supriya Shrinate, chairperson of Congress’s social media and digital platforms.

Delhi Service Bill Passed In Parliament

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, on control of transfers, and postings of senior officers in the Delhi government was passed by Rajya Sabha with 131 votes in favour and 102 against despite a strong fight by the Opposition during the long discussion in the upper house.

The bill, which has been a point of contention between the Aam Aadmi Party, which governs the national capital, and the central government, was already passed by the Lok Sabha on August 3.

It will replace the existing Central government’s ordinance on the transfer and posting of officers, brought in just days after the Supreme Court gave executive powers to the Delhi government in service matters in May this year.