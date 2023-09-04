Maratha Quota Violence: Fadnavis Apologises on Behalf of Maha Govt, Says Lathi-charge Was 'Not Right'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday apologised on behalf of the state government after receiving flak over the lathi-charge incident on Maratha quota protesters in Jalna district. After meeting Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BJP leader said action will be taken against those who are responsible for it.

News agency ANI quoted Fadnavis as saying to reporters after the meeting, “Lathicharge by Police was not right… I am apologising on behalf of the Government. CM has said that the action will be taken against those who are responsible for it."

Mumbai: "Lathicharge by Police was not right… I am apologising on behalf of the Government. CM has said that the action will be taken against those who are responsible for it," says Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis at the Maratha Reservation meeting chaired by CM. pic.twitter.com/777PApSgLm— ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023

Fadnavis also said the lathi-charge order was not given by any top official to the Jana Police last week. “Such decisions (use of police force etc.) are taken at the local level," Fadnavis, who handles the Home Department, said.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut had claimed that the lathi-charge order was given on a phone call made from the office of the chief minister and state home minister.

Senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh has also claimed that police lathi-charged protesters in Jalna district after a phone call was made from the Maharashtra home ministry.

The former state home minister also demanded an enquiry by a retired judge to find out who called up the Jalna district superintendent of police and ordered him to lathi-charge the protesters.

Police baton charged and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna district on Friday after protesters allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike for Maratha quota to hospital.

Several persons, including 40 police personnel, were injured and more than 15 state transport buses were set ablaze in violence.

(with inputs from PTI)