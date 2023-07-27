‘Marriage & Family Ties Are Cultural Heritage: BJP MP Urges Centre to Declare Live-in Relationships Illegal

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP has urged the central government to bring a law that would declare live-in relationships illegal in the light of crimes against women by their live-in partners.

Stating that marriage and family ties are a cultural heritage in India, Rajya Sabha MP Ajay Pratap Singh said India’s religious scriptures and customs do not grant recognition to live-ins.

The MP mentioned the matter during Special Mentions in the Lower House of Parliament and cited the recent case of murder of one Saraswati Vaidya in Mumbai, allegedly by her live-in partner, Indian Express reported.

#WATCH | “All over the world, 35% of murders of women are happening because of live-in relationships. In 1978, the court said that in India, live-in relationship is unethical but not illegal, in a way court recognised it and this led to an increase in live-in relationships, court… pic.twitter.com/sLbe8BdtLy— ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

As per the BJP MP, around 38% of all murders of women in the world are by their intimate partners according to the World Health Organization.

“The court said that Indian society considers it unethical but it’s not illegal. I believe if this is unethical, then it should be illegal, too. The government should take cognizance of this and bring a law so that this subculture can be stopped and women can be protected,” he said.

Singh said, “Society must decide, what kind of nation they need, should we move forward with our cultural heritage or do we need to make our nation America or Mexico."

Who is Saraswati Vaidya?

Saraswati Vaidya was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Manoj Sane (56) at their Mira Road residence in Mumbai earlier this year. Her found was found in several pieces.

Sane had cut Vaidya’s body into small parts with an electric tree cutter and “boiled parts of it in a pressure cooker and roasted them on gas" to dispose them of easily.