'Mera Booth, Sabse Mazboot': With PM's 'Guru Mantra', 3,000 BJP Cadres to Go to 5 Poll-bound States for 10 Days

The Bharatiya Janata Party is again on a mission to win the upcoming assembly elections this year. The party is in the process of finalising a list of 3,000 Shakti Kendra (units focused on strengthening booth-level preparations for elections) incharges from across the country to deploy them for the forthcoming polls in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram for 10 days.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit poll-bound Madhya Pradesh on June 27 and address 10 lakh party workers via videoconferencing from Bhopal. All these 3,000 BJP workers will be present there in the city on the day. The PM will have an open Q&A session with the BJP Shakti Kendra incharges from across the country.

Party sources have said that all these 3,000 BJP workers will leave immediately after the session from Bhopal to their allocated states and will return only on July 6. This will be a 10-day programme and each one of them will have to visit 10 mandals in a state. They will also spread the message of the PM in the five poll-bound states.

Sources also added that there are more than 6,000 applications from different parts of the country from the party’s Shakti Kendra incharges but only 3,000 will be selected through a stringent process planned for this. All these workers will reach Bhopal on June 26 and, under the ‘Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot’ programme, the PM will give a ‘guru mantra’ to all of them in the presence of BJP’s national president JP Nadda.

With this visit to Bhopal, Prime Minister Modi will sound the poll bugle for the Madhya Pradesh assembly elections this year. He will also flag off the Jabalpur-Indore Vande Bharat Express. BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh are confident that PM Modi’s visit to Bhopal before the assembly elections in MP will boost the morale and confidence of party workers in the state.

The state unit of the party has also requested the Prime Minister to hold a roadshow in Bhopal for which final approval is still awaited from the PMO. PM Modi during the visit is also likely to go to Dhar district on the same day to participate in a programme by tribal people.