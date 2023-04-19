Mission Telangana: BJP Targets KCR Over Jobs, to Go Full Throttle With 'Unemployed Youth' Marches

Bolstered by the success of the first ‘Niryudyoga’ or ‘unemployed youth’ march led by Bandi Sanjay in Warangal, the BJP in Telangana will scale up its agitation across the state over the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) paper leak scam which has left lakhs of students in jeopardy.

After Warangal, the BJP will hold protest marches in at least 10 districts, including Mahbubnagar, Nalgonda, Adaliabad, Nizamabad, Khammam and Hyderabad. Sources tell CNN-News18 that in each of these districts, the party ‘karyakartas’ have been asked to mobilise at least 10,000 unemployed youth affected by the delay in government job recruitment. The final million march will be organised on a grand scale in Hyderabad either in the last week of May or first week of June.

An internal task force has also been set up to connect with the affected job aspirants. Senior party leader and former TSPSC member CH Vittal, who is part of the committee, said they have been reaching out to the youth through universities, coaching centres, student organisations and city central library.

Based on their interactions with job aspirants, the nine-member team will soon file a consolidated report that will be sent to state president Bandi Sanjay, Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, and the central leadership in Delhi. The team so far has visited three prominent universities — Hyderabad- based Osmania, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University and Kakatiya University in Warangal.

“Nearly 30 lakh families have been left in the lurch. In every family there is at least one government job aspirant. We have set a target of reaching out to as many people as possible. Employment generation is a core political talking point for us. If our party is voted to power, the first thing we will do is issue a job calendar and follow the UPSC model of recruitment. The response on the ground has been highly positive as there is palpable anger against CM KCR,” Vittal said.

The next protest will be held in Mahbubnagar district after the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah scheduled on April 23. Shah will be visiting the Chevella parliamentary constituency as part of the BJP’s Parliament pravas yojana. Sources say the central leadership will fully turn its focus on Telangana and intensify its campaign as soon as the Karnataka elections are over. By taking up the issue of the TSPSC paper leak scam, the party also intends to counter the BRS head-on and take a lead over the Congress in establishing itself as the ‘sole voice’ fighting for justice for unemployed youth.

“The paper leak episode has only mounted pressure on KCR who had promised to generate 1 lakh jobs but failed to fill up even 20,000 posts. The whole Telangana movement was based on three things — Nidhulu (funds), Neelu (water) and Niayamakalu (jobs). KCR has failed on all fronts. In the run-up to the elections, our consistent effort is to expose KCR’s failures and highlight the welfare schemes brought in by PM Modi in BJP-ruled states. Hindutva and welfare schemes will be our key campaign pitches," said a senior BJP leader, who also pointed out that the arrest of Bandi Sanjay Kumar has only given them more momentum to capitalise on the entire issue.​

