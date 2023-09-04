'Weapon to Hide Shortcomings': After Son Sparks Major Row, MK Stalin's Message on 'Religion'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin in his podcast ‘Speaking for India’ took a swing at the Bharatiya Janata Party and said that they have taken “religion as their weapon" to hide all their flaws.

“They are inciting the fire of religious sentiments of people and basking in the warmth of its fiery flames," said Stalin. He started off with the fact that the BJP is trying to hamper with India’s structure and destroy it’s sense of unity.

Raising the 2003 issue of Manipur and Haryana, CM Stalin said that the sectarian fire ignited in Manipur saw the state burn and the fire of religious fanaticism in Haryana is taking lives and property of innocent people.

Stalin said that the 2024 polls is about “who should not come to power" rather than who should come to power, wondering whether it will be the INDIA alliance that will save India.

This comes a day after Udhayanidhi Stalin’s comments on “eradicating Sanatan Dharma like diseases" sparked a row. Udhayanidhi had said, “There are some things which we have to eradicate and we can’t merely oppose. Mosquitoes, dengue fever, malaria, corona, all these are things which we cannot oppose, we have to eradicate them. Sanatanam is also like this. Eradicating, not opposing, Sanatanam should be our first task.”