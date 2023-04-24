Modi Surname Case: Rahul Gandhi Gets Relief As Patna HC Stays Lower Court Order Till May 15

In a temporary relief of Rahul Gandhi in the defamation case for his ‘Modi-surname’ remark, the Patna High Court on Monday stayed the order of a lower court asking the Congress leader to appear before the Patna MP/MLA court on Tuesday to present his case.

As per Rahul Gandhi’s counsel, the Congress leader’s legal team approached the high court with the submission that the matter is already under trial in Surat court, therefore, there cannot be another trial in a different court in the same case.

The court then accepted the plea and gave relief to Gandhi and all lower court proceedings stayed till May 15.

“We had filed a quashing petition. When a matter is already under trial in Surat court then there cannot be another trial in a different court in the same matter, this is illegal. The next hearing is on May 15 and all lower court proceedings have been stayed till then. The court accepted his plea and gave him relief. Now he will not have to appear in the lower court in Patna," Advocate Virendra Rathore, Rahul Gandhi’s counsel, told news agency ANI.

A lower court of Patna had asked the Congress leader to appear on April 12 in a plea case by BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi.

“Against that order of the lower court, Rahul Gandhi filed a petition to quash the order in High Court. The court has asked me to keep my argument on this matter," said SD Sanjay, Advocate, BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi’s counsel.

Read all the Latest Politics News here